Audi TT S Line Competition Plus Is All About Looks, Costs Less Than €50k

Born at a time when little sports cars were still fashionable on a global market that was not yet done rooting for traditional body styles, the Audi TT has largely flown under the radar of the rising crossover / SUV tidal wave. Now in its third generation, the Ingolstadt-based automaker remembers it from time to time – enough to give it an upgrade here and there.
For the new model year, the standard TT 2+2 Coupe and two-seater Roadster (Audi also sells the TTS and RS models, believe it or not) have received a new equipment line, available for order on the home market from €47,316.30 (Coupé) or €49,655.80 (Roadster), with the 45 TFSI engine.
That would be $55,813.65 and $58,574.23, respectively – at the current exchange rates. For the money, Audi is throwing in at home in Germany the new “S line competition plus,” which lends additional sporty cues to the exterior and some luxury flair to the interior.
Starting from the outside, the new equipment line blends the S line exterior and black styling packages to add a touch of sporty elegance – the S line elements blend nicely with the dark finish and there’s even a fixed rear wing to make sure this TT won’t go unnoticed. Customers can choose between a turbo blue solid paint and three metallic options - tango red, glacier white and chronos gray, the latter being a new introduction.
Add on top of that a set of standard blacked-out 19-inch alloys (20-inchers are optional), the red-painted brake calipers and the setup is neatly completed. Audi didn’t forget that sporty looks should at least come with matching handling characteristics, so the model also packs a standard S line sport suspension which brings down the stance by 10 mm (0.39 in.).
The interior gets treated to a premium atmosphere with the brand starting from the S line sport package and adding leather / Alcantara or full Nappa “sports seats plus” with embossed S markings and contrasting express red or ara blue stitching, among others. Leather and Alcantara are also available for the steering wheel and transmission lever, while the standard 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit has a matt brushed aluminum or carbon finish borrowed from the TTS.
Audi is offering the new S line competition plus in an exclusive powertrain combination, the 45 TSFI option with 180 kW (245 PS) and a seven-speed S tronic transmission on both the open top and its fixed roof sibling. First deliveries are scheduled for December and models with quattro all-wheel drive will also become available from the first quarter of next year.
