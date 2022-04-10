NSX Acura Takes On a Ferrari SF90 Stradale on a Drag Race, Owner Trades It Immediately

It’s unfortunate that we’ll have to live in a world without throaty supercars. Environmentalists warn human life on the planet depends on getting rid of these carbon emitters. Therefore as we wait for an official global ban, we are still entitled to some sporting action from the 'bridge' between ICEs and fully electric vehicles—hybrid hypercars.
Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes put a 2017 Acura NSX against his 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale. While it’s obvious who’ll come out victorious, this drag race isn’t about which car is faster. But instead, how much better the Ferrari is than the NSX.
The Ferrari comes with two more valves compared to his friend’s NSX. It also makes more horsepower than the NSX (300 hp gap). The SF90 is also a much newer car with better features.
Wesiblat’s friend has been contemplating disposing of his 2017 NSX for an SF90 Stradale. But before he puts it up for sale, he wanted to see how better the Ferrari Hybrid is than his Acura.
The NSX isn’t stock and comes with a couple of mods, including tuned downpipes, intercoolers, and a meth injection kit. It’s currently running 100 hp over stock figures at 700 hp.
A stock 2017 Acura NSX packs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 plus three electric motors mated to a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission making 581 ps (573 hp). It retails at $180,000.
Weisblat’s 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale is stock. It packs a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 with three electric motors paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission making 1,000 ps (986 hp) and 900 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The 2021 SF90 costs about $566,000.
Both cars did a test pass. The 2017 Acura NSX completed the quarter-mile pass in 10.93-seconds. The SF90, on the other hand, did it in 9.52-seconds, smoking a modded 1,000 hp McLaren 720S.
You are probably wondering how the SF90 versus Acura NSX race ended. We encourage you to watch the video below.
