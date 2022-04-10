Who Says Adventure Is Expensive? Austrack's Plenty-X Proves Otherwise for a Tad Over $20K

With that in mind, we're going to be looking at an Australian-born RV and camper trailer manufacturer known for creating habitats suitable for this sort of unforgiving land but that doesn't leave buyers scrounging for pennies at the pump, a common phenomenon these days.
That manufacturer is Austrack Campers, and if you've heard the name, it's because we've featured some of their works before, and you'll understand why shortly. But before we start talking about the work they can achieve, let's see what Austrack is all about and why they're rocking this business. They've actually been around for over 15 years and managed to survive in an industry that seems to leave very little room for the new guys, so they have to be doing something right.
With values that center around the customer and total transparency, their mission is "to provide Australians with quality, affordable and dependable leisure products that will enhance their camping adventures for generations to come." Mission statement and all that aside, this crew also excels in creating an affordable and capable off-grid home.
Now, I want you to imagine the dirtiest, dust-filled, rocky road, path, or trail you can think of and drop yourself right in the middle. As you drive along, you'll hit rocks, wade through streams, and kick up more dust than a storm in the Sonoran desert. To ensure Plenty-X takes everything you throw at it, Austrack uses a welded hot dipped galvanized chassis supported on an independent coil spring suspension with twin shock absorbers per arm. Stone guard and mud flaps are there to minimize damage too.
Finally, you make it through the hell you personally planned for the entire winter (don't blame anyone else) and begin to unfurl the trailer into the camper you'll call home for the next few days. To do that, Austrack recommends two people being used, and in around three minutes or so, you'll be ready to start cooking, lounging, and even sleeping.
Actually, one of the reasons I also chose to bring this camper to light is that Austrack does one heck of a job in meeting the needs you may have while living off-grid and even off-road. For example, they equip the Plenty with things like a 1 kW inverter, two 120 Ah batteries, a 200 W solar panel, and a 95 l (25 gal) fridge. Oh, a privacy room with a porta potty is thrown in too. LED lighting, outlets, fine weave canvas, and mosquito nets complete your home. Don't forget about storage options either; with a tare weight of 1,880 kg (4,144 lbs) and a max weight of 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs), you really will have space to store all 620 kg (1,366 lbs) of extra gear.
However, there is a downside to this marvelous habitat; you'll need to get your Plenty-X shipped over from Aussieland, which will cost you extra. Nonetheless, with a price of just a tad over 20,000 USD, there's enough to spare on shipping and still have some cash left for extras you may need, and that's worth considering.
