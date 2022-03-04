With Only 350 Units Up for Grabs, the 2022 Acura NSX Type S Is a Deal You Shouldn’t Pass

Last year, Acura released their final version of its flagship model, the 2022 NSX Type S. Surprisingly, It did not sell well. The reception was a bit harsh, even though the automaker put a lot of effort into ensuring the supercar was in its ultimate form.
Matt Farah and Zach Klapman of TheSmokingTire feel it’s the best time to get the NSX Type S even though it didn’t sell well, and I couldn’t agree more.
For starters, the 2022 NSX Type S is the final version of the flagship supercar from Acura. It’s also essential to note that the 2022 version comes standard as the Type S. It is a limited edition, and only 350 units are available (300 set aside for the U.S).
Forget what anyone tells you about the cabin. Yes, it’s a tight squeeze, but it would be petty to miss the opportunity to own such a driver-focused car over missing cupholders.
While the final version of the NSX is not a complete redesign, there are some notable improvements. The automaker did a complete aero makeover with new bodywork to help direct airflow to the intercoolers at the back, a lower hanging front lip, and a larger center grille.
It still comes with the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 combined with three electric motors making 600 HP. That’s 27 HP more than the previous version. All that power thrusts through Acura’s SH-WD and a retuned 9-speed dual-clutch transmission.
To make that kind of power, the Type S uses turbos from the GT3 Racer. According to Acura, the new NSX’s injectors flow 25% more fuel, and the intercoolers are 15% more efficient.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 NSX Type S is needle drop silent on silent mode, but the acceleration is instant as soon as you put your foot to the pedal. It’s sharper, quicker, and more responsive.
While the interior and infotainment system might feel a little 2006-ish, everything else on the 2022 NSX Type S is a notch higher. Acura ensured the battery, motors, and performance were at their all-time best without compromising efficiency.
