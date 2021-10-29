Acura NSX Finds Unlikely Rival in Mercedes Crossover, Photo Finish Follows

BMW Breathes New Life Into the Six-Cylinder K 1600 Tourer Family

The new-gen NSX isn’t the strong seller Acura thought it would be, but the fact that it’s not popular doesn’t make it less attractive. On the contrary, because if you decide to pay at least $169,500 for the new Type S variant for instance, before destination and handling, then you won’t see that many on the road, and that’s a win in our book. 7 photos



Clearly an AMG GLC Coupe, presumably in the non-S 63 configuration, the



Without any mods, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 needs exactly 4 Mississippis to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark, aided by its 469 bhp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Flat out, it could do up to 168 mph (270 kph), and to better handle all that power, it has an all-wheel drive system, with a nine-speed automatic transmission responsible for directing the thrust to the wheels.



Acura’s



