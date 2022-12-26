Ferrari 812 Competizione Sings the Song of Its People at the 2022 Goodwood FoS

Launched in May 2021, the Competizione is the most extreme iteration of the 812 series to date. It and the Competizione A targa-top sibling are limited to 999 and 599 units, with both selling out before their debut.
Pictured in a beautiful shade of yellow during the 2022 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the fixed-head coupe in the featured clip sounds like it runs on angel tears and unicorn dust. “Magic” would appropriately describe the free-breathing monster hiding under the hood, a 6.5-liter V12 that can trace its roots back to 2002 in the mid-engine Enzo.
The F140 is a series of 65-degree V12 mills with displacements ranging between 5,998 and 6,495 cubic centimeters. Maserati used a version of this powerplant in the MC12. The Enzo’s heavier, draggy-er, and less powerful sibling is joined by the Apollo Intensa Emozione from Affalterbach in Germany, which is rocking a 6.3-liter version of the F140.
6.5 liters became a reality in 2017 with the 812 Superfast, which is called this way after the engine metric output and the number of cylinders. The heir apparent of the F12berlinetta originally made 800 ps (789 horsepower) at an ear-splitting 8,500 revolutions per minute and 718 Nm (530 pound-feet) of tire-smoking torque at 7,000 revolutions per minute.
The F140 GA was the world’s the most powerful naturally-aspirated engine intended for road cars back then, only to be bettered by the GC in the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. The HC in the Daytona SP3 currently holds that title with 840 metric ponies (829 horsepower) at a sonorous 9,250 revolutions per minute and 697 Nm (514 pound-feet) at 7,250 rpm.
The Competizione and Competizione A aren’t too far off their midship sibling, packing 830 ps (819 horsepower) at 9,250 revolutions per minute and 692 Nm (510 pound-feet) at 7,000 revolutions per minute. The HB is limited to 9,500 revolutions per minute, which is absolutely insane for a series-production engine homologated for use on public roads. Mere mortals could only dream of that kind of engine speed by picking up a well-maintained Honda S2000 from the first phase. More specifically, an F20C-engined S2000, which redlines at 8,800 rpm and cuts off fuel at 9k.
What’s even more impressive about the Competizione and Competizione A is the three-year express limited warranty with unlimited mileage. Both variants can be specified with a seven-year extended maintenance program that provides regular maintenance at either 20,000 kilometers (make that just under 12,500 miles) or once every year with no mileage restrictions.
The ultimate expression of Ferrari’s front-engined GT isn’t cheap, though. The coupe had a sticker price of $598,567 in the United States of America, whereas the targa-top Aperta used to retail at an uncanny $694,549.
