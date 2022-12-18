Ferrari 330 GT 2+2: Grand Touring Meets La Dolce Vita

Offered between 1963 and 1968, the 330 series of grand tourers kicked off with a 4.0L V12-powered rehash of the commercially successful 250 GTE. Only 50 examples were produced, all of them in left-hand drive. Come 1964, the 330 GT 2+2 entered production with quad headlights, a rather unconventional arrangement for road-going Ferraris from that era.