LEGO and Ferrari's Daytona SP3 Scale Model Places You in the Ultimate Mechanic's Chair

Folks, for decades, LEGO and Ferrari have been working together to spark interactive machines for children of all ages. With that said, we've arrived at the latest release from these two teams, the fresh Ferrari Daytona SP3, a LEGO set designed to a 1:8 scale of the original supercar. Best of all, it's part of the Technic lineup, meaning that this puppy can achieve a bit more than just sit on a pedestal and look pretty.
I feel that LEGO and Ferrari need no introduction, so let's just hop right into what the two crews have done with this one. First of all, the set you're looking at will cost you no less than $400 (€370 at current exchange rates). Sure, it may seem like quite a pretty penny to be spending on a set with 3,778 pieces, but there's more to it than that.
Part of the price you're paying goes to all the R&D hours necessary to bring this machine to life. LEGO's Senior Designer Uwe Wabra was the gentlemen entrusted to bring forth this impressive model, and to do so, Uwe worked closely with Centro Stile's designers, including Flavio Manzoni. You know this bugger will be as close to the actual SP3 as possible.
embark upon a journey that puts you in the mechanic's chair. Yes, you'll build everything from the suspension system of the SP3 all the way up to an 8-speed gearbox, install paddle shifters, and reconstruct the famed V12 engine with actual moving parts. Yes, I'm saying that this trinket is the proverbial bee's knees!
As you sit there for hours and build the SP3, you'll notice the level of attention to detail. Aside from motor components and functionality, the remainder of the SP3 isn't lacking in Ferrari cues. From the mechanics of lifting the hood to the butterfly doors that offer access to a driver seat console, all of it represents the genuine SP3.
All this is realized by LEGO and Ferrari's ability to collaborate smoothly and efficiently. This led to signature features like the rims and tires, the Ferrari logos, and the iconic rear of the SP3.
Once you've completed the vehicle, you'll be looking at one of the largest Technic machines available to LEGO lovers, but there is something I need to point out. One of the main features of the Technic line is that these toys often include moving parts, and that's true for the SP3, in the shape of the components and features I mentioned above.
Daytona SP3 set, you'll have access to exclusive information about the process behind bringing this machine to life, and access to online content, unlockable by a serial code found under the hood, a sort of VIN number, so to speak.
At the end of the day, you'll be displaying a scale model of the SP3 that is 23 inches (58 centimeters) long, 9.5 inches (24 centimeters) wide, and 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) tall. Yup, that really is a big ol' LEGO set and will hold a place in Ferrari lovers' hearts for generations to come.
