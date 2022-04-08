Check Out the McLaren F1 Boys' "Reserve Car" Made From LEGO

McLaren Formula 1 drivers will have an additional reserve car in their garage for this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. Well, a LEGO one. But still, it's a very cool and unique addition to an F1 garage, albeit they won't be able to race it on Sunday. Maybe it would have been faster than the real car.
The LEGO real-life-sized McLaren F1 car was created by none other than LEGO Masters Australia judge Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught. The LEGO Masters is a show in Australia where people very passionate about LEGO are making real-life scale objects.
The colossal build contains 288,315 bricks and reportedly took more than 1,893 hours to piece together. The gigantic McLaren also includes several mechanical features, such as a locking differential, moving pistons for its engine, and steering activated from the cockpit.
It's built so well that Daniel Ricciardo was able to hop into the cockpit and sit like in an actual Formula One racing car.
About two months ago, LEGO released the F1 car as a part of the well-known and loved Technic series, having quite the success. This one could actually fit in our living room without breaking the walls.
It's not the first time the Danish toy brand has made an actual life-sized car from their iconic series. In 2018, they released a full-scale replica of a Bugatti Chiron, weighing almost two tons and featuring over one million pieces. In addition, it was able to move thanks to thousands of LEGO Power Function motors, putting the wheels in motion.
Until the race on Sunday, Lando Norris and hometown hero Daniel Ricciardo had some fun moments with their "toy," hopefully without breaking it. However, the real McLaren Formula One cars need some points and a good result as soon as possible because their start of the season has been horrible at best.
