New Ferrari Daytona SP3 LEGO Technic Model Boasts Functioning 8-speed Gearbox, Costs $400

Meet the newest addition to the LEGO Technic family, a 3778-piece 1:8 scale model based on the Ferrari Daytona SP3. It features a working 8-speed sequential gearbox, moving pistons and working butterfly doors, and you can purchase it for $399 starting June 1, 2022.
Highlights include the previously mentioned gearbox, which by the way has paddle shifters too, but also a set of striking silver lacquered wheels and a beautiful prancing horse logo on the steering wheel (plus various other locations).
This is only the fourth addition to the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, and it measures over 5.5 inches (14 cm) in height, 23 inches (59 cm) in length and 9.5 inches (25 cm) in width when fully built – which by the way should take a while, given the complexity of this set.
“This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and LEGO Group ethos,” said LEGO Group CEO, Niels B. Christiansen.
“No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”
Meanwhile, Ferrari chief design officer, Flavio Manzoni, stated how fun it was to work alongside LEGO on this project, and that once you have the Daytona SP3 assembled, you will surely appreciate the overall beauty of the vehicle, even at a smaller scale.
The lucky few who could actually afford to purchase the real thing will enjoy a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, good for 830 hp (840 ps) and 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque. Pedal to the floor, you’ll be doing 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.85 seconds, before maxing out at over 211 mph (340 kph).
This is only the fourth addition to the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, and it measures over 5.5 inches (14 cm) in height, 23 inches (59 cm) in length and 9.5 inches (25 cm) in width when fully built – which by the way should take a while, given the complexity of this set.
“This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and LEGO Group ethos,” said LEGO Group CEO, Niels B. Christiansen.
“No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”
Meanwhile, Ferrari chief design officer, Flavio Manzoni, stated how fun it was to work alongside LEGO on this project, and that once you have the Daytona SP3 assembled, you will surely appreciate the overall beauty of the vehicle, even at a smaller scale.
The lucky few who could actually afford to purchase the real thing will enjoy a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, good for 830 hp (840 ps) and 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque. Pedal to the floor, you’ll be doing 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.85 seconds, before maxing out at over 211 mph (340 kph).