Artist Explores Cues of Ferrari's Monza SP2 and Adapts Them to a Questionable Motorcycle

Folks, the world is a big place, meaning countless Ferrari fans are hidden in every nook and cranny of this globe. One such fan is an interior design architect that goes by the name Jaber. Funny enough, by checking out this artist's Behance page, I also ran across several automotive designs, one of which pays tribute to the famed machine from Ferrari, the Monza SP2.
Now, before you go off the rails about how to get your hands on such a machine, just know that this design is nothing more than a visual exploration and adaptation of Monza traits and cues on a motorcycle; it's a rendering. With that out of the way, let's dive deeper and see what Jaber has achieved here.
Step one, take a good long look at the images in the gallery and compare the two vehicles. Once you've done this, it should be much easier to see precisely what Monza cues have landed on the bike. Don't worry; it's all relatively straightforward, and you have autoevolution to guide you along.
One of the first features you'll notice whenever you see a Monza from the side is the "Icona's" shape. A low dropped hood sits between raised and bulbous front wheel wells. From the front, I was reminded of the constitution of a cobra snake upon my first impressions.
So, how did Jaber fit all that into the concept we see here today? Let's take a look. Starting with the front of the bike, Jaber aimed to create the same menacing and cobra-like look of the Monza. To do so, it appears as though Jaber eliminated the hood altogether and simply joined the wheel wells into one single piece. Running down the bike's center, a grey stripe with the prancing pony visible between the headlights is added.
To not break the bike's body line, Jaber chose to incorporate the handlebars directly into the side of the body. In doing so, the design still gives off the curves and shapes that the Monza's wheel wells exert on the rest of the vehicle.
But, there seems to be an issue, and a rather big one if you ask me; this concept features such a rounded body that I'm still trying to figure out how to mount and stay on it. Sure, there's a footrest incorporated into the design, but it still seems somewhat questionable. Don't get me wrong, though; this sucker does look mean as hell.
mount this thing, you'll find that the seat sits as far back on the body as possible and is composed of nothing more than two strips that support your gluteus maximus. Don't worry about your bottom getting any rubber on it; this machine would be meant for nothing more than the track.
As for the rear construction of the motorcycle, it doesn't seem to have anything to do with the Monza; it's just a wheel, and that's it. The swing arm, for example, is just a swing arm; nothing ties it to the Monza. The LED brake light? Nothing remarkable here either.
At the end of the day, if you squint your eyes a bit, sure, you could see some Monza SP2 cues and design characteristics in this conceptual design. But again, you'd have to squint, and that's just one reason why you may never see this on a real track.
