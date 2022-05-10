LEGO Goes Interactive With New City Missions, Save Animals or Explore Mars

For many, many years, and entire generations of children, those pesky little plastic bricks we call LEGOs have been at the center of made-up worlds. For most of those years, playing with LEGOs only boiled down to placing the right brick in the right spot to get the toy one desired. But since our world has entered the digital age, that has changed a bit.
Proof of that is a unique, interactive experience for designers announced this week by LEGO. Part of the LEGO City Missions, it’s a way to put “children in charge of customising their models using pure imagination and creativity,” but also three new building sets.
Promising a “story-led building journey,” LEGO’s idea first brings to the table the Wild Animal Rescue Missions set, comprising a rescue pick-up truck that can be rebuilt and accessorized to serve whatever needs the story requires of it. Then, the Water Police Detective Missions set comprises a police boat and accessories like a camera, trophy, diver mask, handcuffs, walkie-talkie, as a means to make the experience as immersive as possible.
Last but not least, we’ve got the Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions set, taking players on a space shuttle to explore the mysteries of our neighboring planet.
“With LEGO City Missions we’ve worked hard to ensure a strong balance of storytelling to get children started on their builds but also to give them open tasks to complete and allow for individual interpretation,” said in a statement Mikkel Lee, Story Innovation Lead at LEGO.
“Throughout our testing we’re constantly reminded that children are creative geniuses, and so we really can’t wait to see what they come up with!"
All three sets will be available at retailers in June, each with a price tag of $39.99 (or 29.99 euros). To get access to the story-led experience, a smartphone or tablet with the LEGO Building Instructions app installed is required.
