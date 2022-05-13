G1 Transformers Optimus Prime Is Finally LEGO, Has 19 Articulation Points to Morph

The Transformers have long been a godsent idea for toymakers. Ever since the notion of robots that can transform into vehicles and whatnot was first floated in the 1980s, markets all over the world were flooded with related toys of all shapes and sizes, some made under license, others less so.
Speaking of which, in the toy world, the Transformers brand is owned by Hasbro, and we’ve seen a flood of related products coming to light over the years, especially when the idea moved on the big screen.
What we never got over the years, at least in official form, are Transformers made of LEGOs. That’s about to change, as Hasbro and LEGO just announced their first collab.
And it will all start with a massive iteration of Autobot leader, Optimus Prime, as he was in the G1 incarnation, meaning its first-ever form, dating back to 1984.
Now, seeing how it now comes in LEGO form, one would be inclined to believe transforming this one would require dismantling and rebuilding. Guess again, as the LEGO Optimus Prime morphs the good old-fashioned way, thanks to articulation points.
19 of them are featured on the completed toy, which needs no less than 1,508 pieces to come together. The articulations allow Prime to shift from Robot mode, when it stands at 35 cm high (almost 14 inches), to alt mode, when it stands “just” 15 cm high (6 inches).
The robot comes complete with accessories and features things like the ion blaster, Energon axe, an Energon Cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership.
“Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much,” said in a statement Joseph Patrick Kyde, Senior Designer at the LEGO.
“It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style.”
The LEGO Optimus Prime becomes available on June 1 and will sell for $169.99 (same value in euros).
