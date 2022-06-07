A Ferrari Was Picked Up by Police After Being Parked Right on a Pedestrian Crossing

The lack of parking spaces makes drivers, whether they own a Ferrari or a car belonging to a volume brand, make controversial decisions such as leaving their car parked in the wrong place.
The most recent example happened in Romania's capital, Bucharest. The owner of a Ferrari decided to leave his car parked right at the pedestrian crossing, and now pictures of his Italian car being picked up by the local authorities have gone viral on the Internet.
The mayor of Sector 1, Clotilde Armand, says in a Facebook post that local police officers picked up a Ferrari car that was parked at a pedestrian crossing. "Bad luck! We are continuing the action to remove cars parked on pedestrian crossings and parked illegally. PS: Just because you have a Ferrari doesn't mean you can park illegally", added the Mayor.
It's a Ferrari 488 Spider in a color that can't go unnoticed.
The owner will have to pay around $100 to pick up the car. The amount may increase depending on the number of days the car is in the city's custody. In all likelihood, the fee will not be a problem for the car owner. That might be the least of the owner's problems because right now a Ferrari 488 Spider costs around $300,000 (around €280,000).
The Italian model has a 3902 cc turbocharged V8 engine that has set a new benchmark for this type of architecture. Thanks to a maximum power output of 670 hp and progressive torque delivery in the higher gears, provided by the Variable Torque Management system, the 488 Spider sprints from 0 to 100 kph (0 - 62 mph) in 3 seconds flat and from 0 to 200 kph (0 - 124 mph) in 8.7 seconds.
At the time of its launch in 2016, the Ferrari 488 Spider was the most aerodynamically efficient Ferrari Spider ever built. That's thanks to a series of complex aerodynamic solutions. Maranello engineers were able to guarantee optimum downforce while reducing drag.
The Ferrari 488 Spider's dynamic handling is exceptional, with a strong emphasis on the ease with which it can be driven to the limit. To achieve this balance of handling, the mechanical setup has been perfected in tandem with the electronic control systems.
