Behold the Grasshopper, a Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Looks to Die For

More on this:

1 Ducati XDiavel S Thiverval May Be the Raddest Custom Muscle Cruiser You’ll Ever Meet

2 Restyled Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Looks Like the Custom Bike Equivalent of Minty Ice Cream

3 Harley-Davidson Slimmer Is Bobber-ized Heritage on Balloon Tires, Looks Priceless

4 Himalayan-Inspired Royal Enfield Scram 411 Unveiled, Coming to the U.S. This Fall

5 Royal Enfield SG 650 Concept Is a Sign of Things to Come From One Old Bike Maker