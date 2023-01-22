Modified Triumph Bonneville T120 Gained a Much Leaner Silhouette After a Custom Diet

The stylish mixture of understated two-tone paintwork and brown leather upholstery is utterly breathtaking.
Ellaspede is the sort of workshop that always knows how to keep things fresh, so there’s no shortage of diversity from one custom project to another. It has only been about a week since we admired their tastefully restyled Harley-Davidson Springer Softail, but that won’t stop us from featuring this ravishing Bonneville T120 today!
Based on a 2016 model from Triumph’s lineup, the motorcycle was built for a guy named Leon around two years ago. As the donor came in excellent condition and with low mileage, Ellaspede could focus primarily on the cosmetic side of things. Tighter rear-end proportions were a must, and the Bonnie’s subframe was therefore shortened and looped to kick off the customization process.
A handmade steel fender sits right below the revised framework, complete with premium LED lighting and a new license plate bracket at the southernmost tip. Steel was once again the material of choice for the seat pan, on top of which you’ll see a brown leather saddle curving upward at the back.
According to Ellaspede’s description, the chosen shape is not only meant to provide support for the rider, but it also prevents the seat from “looking like a flat bread loaf.” Right beneath the rear fender lies a custom-made box encasing an m-Unit control module supplied by Motogadget. Now, let’s see what’s going on at the front end.
The Bonneville’s stock fender was kept in play but neatly trimmed to remove some visual mass, while its cockpit received a myriad of aftermarket goodies. KustomTech control levers replace the original items, joined by LED turn signals, underslung bar-end mirrors, and a tiny speedometer from Motogadget’s inventory. In addition, front-end lighting is provided by a gorgeous LSL headlamp.
As you can imagine, the shop had to perform some extensive sorcery for the aforementioned parts to play nice with a modern Triumph’s electrical system. We can probably all agree that the final result was worth it, though, because this Bonnie looks a hell of a lot tidier than it did in its previous life.
Moving on to the powertrain department, the Aussies opted to keep the liquid-cooled 1,200 parallel-twin motor internally unchanged. They did, however, get rid of the OEM exhaust mufflers, replacing them with a much smaller pair of aftermarket substitutes. With these units in place, it was time for Ellaspede to address the finishing touches.
The fuel tank and both fenders were wrapped in a mixture of white and grey paint, with the former receiving custom badges and a flush-mounted filler cap. Just about everything else is painted black, and there are Triumph emblems adorning the specimen’s side covers. Now, we’d love to tell you how much Leon paid for this amazing build, but no such info was made public by the Brisbane-based garage.
