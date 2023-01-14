Land Rover Defender 110 "Project Sweet Pea" Restomod Packs LT4 Supercharged V8 Muscle

E.C.D. Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover restoration company, has finished yet another fantastic-looking restomod. An older 110 served as the canvas for this build, which is rocking an eight-speed automatic and a supercharged V8 powerplant of General Motors origin.
The coil-sprung Defender was introduced in 1983 as the Land Rover One Ten, followed by the Ninety in 1984, with these numbers spelled in full. The replacement for the Land Rover series would be renamed for the 1991 model year Defender, which came in short-wheelbase 90 and long-wheelbase 110 flavors. North America received the 110 for the 1993 model year, whereas the 90 was offered from 1994 through model year 1997.
Extensively modified to comply with U.S. regulations, the Defender 110 was originally equipped with a Buick 215-based Rover V8 engine, LT-77 five-speed manual transmission, and LT230 transfer case. The subsequent Land Rover Defender 90 that replaced the 110 stateside was canned over airbag and side-impact requirements introduced for 1998.
500 units of the NAS Defender 110 were delivered stateside, plus 25 to Canadian customers, making it the most valuable of North American-spec vehicles. Even after the European 110 became eligible for importation, the NAS Defender 110 continued to be revered by off-road enthusiasts.
“Project Sweet Pea” isn’t a NAS Defender 110, but a 1995 model that was imported under the 25-year rule. A one-off commision finished in Ford Brittany Blue Metallic, the Landy pictured in the gallery features white wing top checkers, wing top air intakes, and side steps. The 16-inch alloy wheels are mounted with BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots, as you would expect from an off-road vehicle. Up front, you’ll notice the original grille gone in favor of the Kahn X-Lander from British outfit Project Kahn.
Finished in white and yellow, said grille is complemented by an ARB bull bar that promises extensive front-end protection. It further integrates a remote-controlled winch supplied by Warn. The 2+2+4 interior flaunts Recaro Sportster Cross front seats with custom-embroidered headrests.
The middle-row seats are also featured, whereas the load area boasts four inward-facing jump seats. The Caressa Porcelain leather upholstery benefits from Chatham Navy accents and alligator inserts. The wood grain steering wheel frames Esquire instrumentation, and on-board entertainment comes courtesy of a Kenwood eXcelon head unit connected to Infinity Kappa speakers and a subwoofer. Lacquered teakwood flooring in the cargo area and four mid-section cupholders pretty much seal the deal.
E.C.D. Automotive Design didn’t mention what kind of numbers that LT4 generates at the crankshaft, but we do know that Chevrolet sells an LT4 crate engine with 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet (854 Nm) of torque on deck. Essentially an LT1 with a blower on top, the LT4 produces these figures thanks to an Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger that spins at up to 20,000 revolutions per minute, generating more than 9 pounds of boost.
