Range Rover SUVs Calmly Slip on Their Aftermarket ‘Shoes’ to Look Even Ritzier

The world of flagship crossover SUVs has cleaved in two, just recently, with the advent of ultra-luxury super-SUVs. Alas, some brand names can travel on both sides of the new equation.
On one side, there’s cloud number nine of ultra-luxury SUVs, something that now rhymes with the Aston Martin DBS, Bentley Bentayga, 715-hp (725-ps) Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, for example. On the other front, there is the previous top of the SUV pyramid, where residents include the Caddy Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover, and the Mercedes-AMG G 63, among many others.
Alas, the automakers are trying hard to blur the lines, and we will soon see how the classic V12 power of the Ferrari Purosangue competes with the 738-hp (748-ps) BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid CUV, among others. That’s the super-SUV power struggle at its best, some might add. Others have chosen a different path, though.
Up for grabs from at least an MSRP of $106,500, the fifth-generation L460 Range Rover is anything but cheap in North America. Alas, that is just the base SE option, complete with a standard wheelbase and the P400 MHEV AWD powertrain that gives you access to ‘just’ 395 ponies. One can also have nine other variants, with the top one surging to no less than $226,500 when selecting the Range Rover SV long wheelbase P530 AWD with the 523-horsepower V8 borrowed from the BMW Group.
And that is dangerously close to ultra-luxury territory – and doesn’t flirt with $300k MSRPs simply because there’s no V12 under the hood. No worries, though, there are many solutions to making sure your fresh Range Rover also stands out in any posh crowd – for all the right or wrong reasons (depending on your POV). As such here are the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs and Los Angeles, California-based AG Luxury or Forgiato Designs, respectively, who have a couple of posh British treats.
The first entry into the fold is a subtle gray SUV riding fresh on AG Luxury’s AGL67 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels, which have a Matte Black finish with a Gloss Black lip and hardware elements. That is subtly dark yet not at all menacing, probably because the proportions between the larger wheels and the body are near perfect. The flip side of the coin, meanwhile, comes swiftly.
That would be a mostly white with black top and other matching details Range Rover showcased by the always-outrageous Forgiato folks. Their take on the flagship Land Rover matters is devoid of too many details but the Xtreme Kustoms Wheels Inc. shop that modified the Range Rover does share the black-wheel dimensions – they are 24 inchers, of course!
