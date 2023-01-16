SF90 Spider and Bentley GTC Share Orange Is the New Black Vibes, With a Twist

What does a Ferrari SF90 have in common with a Bentley Continental? Traditionally, not much, unless there’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan ready to unite them!
What happens if you do not care about how much money you need to spend to fulfill your dream automotive vision? Well, if you are a fan of AL13, Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, plus you live in the Netherlands, probably this. Oh, and not to mention you might also be an enthusiastic binger of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.
That narrows down the possibilities, right? And, no worries, there is a solution to the conundrum, all thanks to the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who highlight yet another potentially outrageous set of vehicles from Dutch-based Next Level Cars.
So, after we recently saw them flaunt a chrome-mirror, pink slammed widebody Lamborghini Huracan and a matching, lifted G-Wagen, now it is time to switch our attention to a British-Italian setup instead of the Italian-German ensemble. It is not to say that it does not hold the same potential to stand out in any crowd, not necessarily just for the right or wrong reasons, but at least it is certainly different from that candy chrome-style tuning project.
As such, without further ado, here are the ‘suspects’ from AL13’s point of view. Up front is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale of the Spider variety, which is the two-door retractable hardtop convertible sibling of the ‘berlinetta’ version. They do share the same mid-engine PHEV credentials, complete with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors for a combined output of 986 ponies. This SF90 Spider is not exactly stock, of course, and we are not necessarily talking about the all-black with a hint of orange atmosphere (which plays the reversed orange with black details game in the cockpit).
Instead, the proud Ferrari comes equipped with a pair of AL13 R80-109R Aerodisc wheels at the rear and monoblock R30-Rs at the front, both finished in Gloss Black to match the main exterior hue of the project cars. Next comes a posher, heavier Bentley Continental GT Convertible grand tourer that is trying hard to be just as sporty. We see hints of an aftermarket kit on this one, so perhaps the Conti GTC goes beyond the OEM thresholds of the 4.0-liter V8 or 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo mills.
Well, who knows – all we can be certain of, for sure, is the owner wanted this to be matched with the black-and-orange Ferrari SF90 Spider right down to the AL13 brand for its aftermarket wheels. Now, switching to the Next Level Cars POV, there is also one last hero to speak of – and that would be a matching Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Now there is just one final mystery – which of these three has the Mansory signature on top of their bespoke personalization traits?
That narrows down the possibilities, right? And, no worries, there is a solution to the conundrum, all thanks to the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who highlight yet another potentially outrageous set of vehicles from Dutch-based Next Level Cars.
So, after we recently saw them flaunt a chrome-mirror, pink slammed widebody Lamborghini Huracan and a matching, lifted G-Wagen, now it is time to switch our attention to a British-Italian setup instead of the Italian-German ensemble. It is not to say that it does not hold the same potential to stand out in any crowd, not necessarily just for the right or wrong reasons, but at least it is certainly different from that candy chrome-style tuning project.
As such, without further ado, here are the ‘suspects’ from AL13’s point of view. Up front is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale of the Spider variety, which is the two-door retractable hardtop convertible sibling of the ‘berlinetta’ version. They do share the same mid-engine PHEV credentials, complete with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors for a combined output of 986 ponies. This SF90 Spider is not exactly stock, of course, and we are not necessarily talking about the all-black with a hint of orange atmosphere (which plays the reversed orange with black details game in the cockpit).
Instead, the proud Ferrari comes equipped with a pair of AL13 R80-109R Aerodisc wheels at the rear and monoblock R30-Rs at the front, both finished in Gloss Black to match the main exterior hue of the project cars. Next comes a posher, heavier Bentley Continental GT Convertible grand tourer that is trying hard to be just as sporty. We see hints of an aftermarket kit on this one, so perhaps the Conti GTC goes beyond the OEM thresholds of the 4.0-liter V8 or 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo mills.
Well, who knows – all we can be certain of, for sure, is the owner wanted this to be matched with the black-and-orange Ferrari SF90 Spider right down to the AL13 brand for its aftermarket wheels. Now, switching to the Next Level Cars POV, there is also one last hero to speak of – and that would be a matching Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Now there is just one final mystery – which of these three has the Mansory signature on top of their bespoke personalization traits?