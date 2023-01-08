Satin Velocity Blue Range Rover Doesn’t Look Sad at All Lowered on Duoblock 24s

The Land Rover Range Rover, according to its official moniker, is a 4x4 SUV produced since 1969 and represents a staple of the premium sector, as far as high-riding models are concerned. Dubbed Range Rover Classic, the original SUV was produced from 1969 all the way up to 1996, and even today numerous aftermarket outlets are willing to restore, modernize, and upgrade one of these icons for a pretty penny, including with sustainable fully electric powertrains.
Interestingly, the early Range Rovers were not exactly what you would call premium today – unlike the Jeep Wagoneer, for example, which was a 4x4 designed with luxury in mind from the onset of the research and development process. Alas, 25 years after the original’s introduction, the second Range Rover arrived in 1994 and calmly flipped expectations, also with help from Rover’s updated V8 mills or a 2.5-liter BMW six-cylinder turbodiesel.
Remember, BMW Group took ownership of Rover and Land Rover for a short while before the latter was sold to Ford in 2000. Anyway, back to the Range Rover, its third iteration arrived right at the onset of the 21st century, and from 2001 onward, it slowly but steadily continued to move further up-market. The fourth generation arrived in late 2012 with an all-aluminum monocoque unibody architecture, the first such 4x4 SUV in the world, and also premiered more sustainable evolutions, such as the hybrid and PHEV variants.
Nearly a decade later, again during the autumn (of 2021, this time around), Land Rover introduced the world to the (L460) fifth iteration, which may or may not be considered a simple, facelift-like redesign of its predecessor. Alas, it did see the return of BMW mills under the hood, as the model is offered with Ingenium engines and Bavarian V8s, along with 434 ponies of AWD plug-in hybrid prowess. And, of course, it has been dubbed as the most luxurious Range Rover ever, among others.
Naturally, that begs for a massive MSRP surge, so the base Range Rover SE P400 (395 hp) kicks off at no less than $106,500. And the most expensive version can hit an astonishing $226,500 price tag in Range Rover SV P530 AWD (523 hp) form, without any added options. Alas, that is still not enough for some folks who seek to properly stand out in the poshest crowds. So, maybe a special color will do the trick, along with a little bit of customization and personalization?
AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have yet another custom SUV to highlight, a ritzy blue Range Rover, and it certainly seems to fit the bill. It has been upgraded by Wheels Boutique, which is self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands” and headquartered in Miami, Florida. And it comes complete with a Satin Velocity Blue treatment that basically guarantees this SV will not get by unnoticed just about anywhere.
But that is not all, of course. As far as we can tell, the massive luxury SUV rides posher and closer to the ground than usual on AL13’s 24-inch duoblock set of C00-R Aerodisc-style aftermarket wheels, which feature a contrasting Gloss Black finish to lend a certain elegance to the blue ensemble. By the way, just in case this is not your matte-style cup of aftermarket SUV tea, no worries, the experts over at Forgiato Designs have covered us with a counter-example of the Caddy Escalade variety.
This American luxury SUV representative is part of the ‘murdered-out’ movement, just to make sure it can make a dark and menacing statement wherever it goes. Notice how everything is black as night, including the Satin Black paintjob or custom wrap, the smoked headlights, the monochromatic badge, as well as the turbine-style wire-spoke Forgiato wheels, complete with their posh floating caps! So, which one do you choose as your satin matte poison?
Could it be the bluer-than-ocean Range Rover SV with its 523-hp BMW V8 under the hood and a sprint capability to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.5 seconds, complete with Aerodiscs instead of the OEM’s 22-inch diamond-turned wheels? Or is your heart mostly racing toward the Satin Black Caddy Escalade? That nameplate is way cheaper in base MSRP form (starting from as little as $81,190) but also slightly less powerful since the options only include a 420-hp 6.2-liter V8 engine or an unimpressive 3.0L Duramax turbo diesel when you take the Escalade-V or Escalade-V ESV long wheelbase models out of the buying equation.
