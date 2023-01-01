2023 Range Rover Signature Edition Is a Kahn-Exclusive Project Ready To Eat Your Savings

Mostly known for modifying Land Rovers, yet vehicles from other brands are on the menu as well, Project Kahn has now released the first upgrades for the new-generation Range Rover. Although anything but drastic, the aftermarket bits make it look a bit posher.
Dubbed the Range Rover Signature Edition, the tuned luxury SUV features a three-piece bumper extension at the front, inspired by Kahn’s previous take on the older generations. It can be color-matched to the side vents and other components. The ‘standard’ version is available too, at £2,400 ($2,893) in the United Kingdom, including tax, or at £3,000 ($3,616) when made of carbon fiber.
Other stuff that sets it apart from the stock versions of the new-gen Range Rover are the glossy black accents on the grille, side vents, bumpers, and tailgate. As for the highlight of the project, it is the alloy set. Dubbed the Type 33, the forged wheels measure 24 inches in diameter, and they were wrapped in high-performance tires. The privacy windows round off the makeover, as everything else came from the factory.
The list of OEM features is vast, and it includes stuff such as the four-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirrors with heating and electric adjustment, digital radio, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, digital radio, USB ports, ambient lighting, and heated front seats to name but some. No images of the interior were dropped at the time of writing, but it is said to have ebony leather upholstery.
Kahn also says that the adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature lighting, 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, LED taillights, and a generous selection of driving assistance gear are on deck too. Speaking of the safety systems, these include the adaptive cruise control with queue assist, emergency brake assist, blind spot monitoring, adaptive dynamics and dynamic response, and a few others.
“Our Signature Edition, through changing a small number of features, achieves a sophisticated transformation of the vehicle's appearance, and is ideal for customers wanting a simple and elegant look,” said Afzal Kahn. “It is always a pleasure to work with Range Rovers, and we have further exciting plans in store for the new models across 2023.”
In terms of power, you are looking at the 3.0-liter gasoline burner that pumps out 350 hp. The pictured Range Rover is a UK-spec model, meaning that it has a right-hand drive configuration. It is a 2022 MY modified by Kahn to promote their Signature Edition bundle of upgrades, and as some of you have already figured it out, it can be yours for the right sum. We won’t tell you how much it costs to make it yours, as all details are a few mouse clicks away, on the tuner’s official website.
