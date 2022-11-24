Fiat 500e C Designio Looks Angry – At Kahn for Giving It a Vegan Leather Interior

Does the all-new Abarth 500e not tickle your fancy? Well, then perhaps you should check out what certain tuners have in store for the normal Fiat, starting with Kahn. But why this particular company? For the simple fact that they have just presented their Designio take on it.
Named the Fiat 500e C Designio, it is an open-top, fast-looking electric supermini, with emphasis on ‘looking.’ The British tuner has given it a two-tone finish that combines black on the lower parts of the body, with gray on the upper parts, separated by a pinstripe that decorates the sides.
Designio insignia shields are included, together with a new hood that deletes the LEDs. The car has tinted clusters at the front, sits 25 mm (1 in) closer to the ground than stock, courtesy of the H&R lowering springs, and rides on 18-inch alloys, with a four-spoke design, and silver finish. As for the aftermarket body kit, it consists of the usual front apron, side skirts, and rear diffuser add-ons.
Said to have been inspired by the world of fashion, the interior is very lively due to the Ocean Teal looks of the front and rear seats, and part of the door cards. These were wrapped in vegan leather, and feature embossed ‘Designio’ scripts. With its 12 o’clock marking, the carbon fiber steering wheels completes the makeover of the tuned Fiat 500e from Kahn.
They are already taking orders for it, and the pictured one is actually listed for grabs. Made this year, the zero-emission subcompact hatchback with an open-top view of the sky above is advertised on their official website here, with 199 miles (320 km) under its belt. You are probably curious how much it costs, but Kahn hasn’t disclosed the asking price. Still, anyone interested in making it theirs should have no trouble finding out how many Benjamins they will have to fork out.
