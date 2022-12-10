Black Range Rover Wants You to Take It Home, Swipe Left on That Bentley Bentayga

The Range Rover moniker has been around since 1969, when the first generation entered production. Back then, it was a body-on-frame proposal, based on the same underpinnings as the era’s Land Rover Discovery, and came with all sorts of gasoline and diesel engines. The second generation came out in 1994, and the third one, which has started to look very old these past few years, in 2002. As for the one that probably everybody remembers best, it was made from 2012 to 2021 at Solihull, in the UK.
Assembly of the latest Range Rover commenced at the same factory earlier this year, and even though it may look like only an evolution of its popular predecessor, it is much more than that. A diesel is still part of the offering, as are two gasoline units, including a punchy V8, and since we’re living in the electrified vehicle era, it's also available with a plug-in hybrid assembly. It is related to the all-new Range Rover Sport, as both share the same MLA-Flex architecture, and four-wheel drive is a thing regardless of how much money you spend on it.
Speaking of the Benjamins, the one pictured in the gallery above is for sale. It comes from Klassen, which has it advertised on its official website here, stating that it will be available soon, and despite that big name behind it, it hasn’t been armored. Chances are it won’t, so what you are looking at is your run-of-the-mill modern-day Range Rover, with only the delivery miles on the clock, which has a very dark soul, and classic-colored interior.
Santorini Black, and it is accompanied by the Shadow Pack. Therefore, it doesn’t feature any chrome details whatsoever, hence the ultra-clean look. Measuring 23 inches in diameter, the wheels have a glossy black finish. Elsewhere, you are looking at LED headlights and taillights, laminated windows, heated windscreen, sliding panoramic roof that bathes the cockpit in more natural light, and a huge desire to be driven.
For the cabin, they chose Ebony leather, which was wrapped around most touchable surfaces. The premium material can be found on the seats, dashboard, door cards, armrests, center console, and steering wheel, and is joined by a few accents in Noble Chrome. A Meridian sound system is included too, together with a rear-seat entertainment system, and the usual infotainment and digital dials up front. The vehicle has multi-zone climate control, wireless smartphone integration, head-up display, illuminated tread plates, heated and cooled seats with massaging function, and many more, hence why it could always compete with some of the most luxurious high-riders out there.
Power is supplied by a V8, with twin-turbocharging and a 4.4-liter displacement, which develops 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, and it lets it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, before maxing out at 250 kph (155 mph), which is its electronically limited top speed. As for the money part, the vendor hasn’t said anything about it at the time of writing, but you know what they say, don’t you? If you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it.
