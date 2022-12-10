Black Range Rover Wants You to Take It Home, Swipe Left on That Bentley Bentayga

While marques such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce have only recently started making luxury SUVs, Land Rover has been in the game long before it was cool and trendy. To some people, nothing beats a nicely-specced Range Rover, preferably with a thirsty gasoline-powered V8 engine under the hood, and they’d always choose this model over a Bentayga or a Cullinan, not to mention other offerings from Mercedes-Maybach and BMW.