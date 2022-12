Range Rover Fights Land Rover Defender, Are Six Off-Road Challenges Enough?

SUV

Mat and the carwow team are well known for their entertaining videos that not only handle the latest automotive apparitions but also race them in head-to-head drags, track battles, and impromptu off-road competitions . The newest YT feature is of the latter variety, and they are again using the safe environment of that dusty proving grounds to try and find out who is better – Mat or Nick.Actually, they are there to put the latest and (arguably) greatest L460 fifth-generation Range Rover flagship through its paces against the reinvented L663 land Rover Defender. There are six off-road challenges, but first, let us talk a little bit about the specifications. So, Mat is rooting for and driving the posh Range Rover equipped with BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.The mill is good for 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twisting torque, but the comfyis also a heavy and expensive beast. As it turns out, it is not as burdensome as the Defender packing the JLR-born 5.0-liter supercharged V8 , which is also a tad less powerful (525 ps/518 hp and 625 Nm/461 lb-ft), but then also ‘cheaper.’By the way, I am not going to spoil the fun of watching all the six off-road challenges (which include about everything, from up and downhill ‘drags’ to maneuverability trials) but I am going to say that – just like Mat and Nick, one needs to choose sides and select a favorite, in the end. Also, never mind the surprise brought by the tallied results, we can all agree that the Land Rover expert judge might have been a little (more than) biased…