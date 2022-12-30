Kim Kardashian Gets Her New Range Rover, Takes Her Kids for a Spin

Kim Kardashian is a self-described car girl, and it looks like she’s teaching her children to love cars, too. Because, as he just took delivery of her new Range Rover, she hopped inside with her children to take it out for a spin.
With a net worth of over $1.8 billion, Kim Kardashian is a very successful businesswoman. And while she spends a lot of her wealth on designer clothes, exotic vacations, and real estate, Kim also has another passion: cars.
She described herself as a “car girl” in many different instances and, based on her garage, we believe her. Kim knows exactly what she wants from her cars. Because a lot of her brand is built on aesthetics, her cars couldn’t disappoint. That’s why she always customizes her cars as soon as she gets them.
The latest addition to her fleet is a 2022 Range Rover. And she took it straight from the dealership to her custom auto shop of choice, Platinum Motorsport, with which she has been collaborating for a very long time.
Since she’s a valuable customer there, whatever Kim wants, Kim gets. And it usually involves custom paint jobs. That’s why the auto shop created a special shade called "KK Pantone" Satin Silver Metallic, and the new Range Rover looks futuristic with this shade, while the glasshouse remains in a dark color.
While it’s unclear which trim Kim purchased, she opted for the LWB (long wheelbase), because she needs space for the four children she has. And it looks like it was just perfect for them. Right after taking delivery of this new SUV, she hopped inside with three of her four children, Chicago, 4, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, and went for a ride.
She documented it all with a series of pictures on social media that show her getting out of the driver’s seat, with her excited kids in the back. Hopefully, with age-appropriate car seats.
The SUV sports a Silver Satin Metallic paintjob and has a lowered stance thanks to a suspension mod. It has also received custom aftermarket modular 24-inch wheels. She opted for ones from a Cactus Jack x Forgiato collaboration, which comes from her brother-in-law, Travis Scott.
The new pictures also give us a small glimpse of its interior. They show an elegant cabin with a black-and-white color combo. Before the upgrades, Kim's SUV was white from stock. The interior though, remained unchanged. Besides the new Range Rover, the socialite also owns a Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography that comes with the same Platinum Special KK Pantone Satin Silver exterior.
And, of course, there is the rest of her “Ghost Grey” fleet, which includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Lamborghini Urus, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
