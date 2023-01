Cupra Formentor Enters the New Year With Wide Body Kit, Looks Like a Hot Hatch

kW

The sporty crossover has fender extensions that make it look more muscular, and a rear spoiler that contributes to the makeover. The brushed aluminum look was obtained via wrapping, and it gives it a vibrant presence.Compared to the stock Cupra Formentor , this one sits closer to the road by 35 mm (1.4 in) due to the lowering springs made by Eibach. BSR, a tuner based in the Czech Republic, was responsible for the build, and the wheels came from Barracuda. Measuring 10x20 inches, and wrapped in 275/30 Continental SportContact 7 tires, they have a concave shape and a bronze finish.Besides the aforementioned upgrades, JMS Fahrzeugteile also mentions a new exhaust system that was the work of BSR, as well as a power boost. What they did not say anything about, however, was the actual output and torque , but those should be very decent numbers.As a reminder, the Cupra Formentor can be ordered with the same engine as the Audi RS 3 and RS Q3, namely a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder unit. Hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and 4Drive all-wheel drive system, it kicks out 385 hp (390 ps / 287) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque straight from the factory.According to the official spec sheet of the model, which is known as the Formentor VZ5, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 4.2-second affair. Mind you, that is straight up previous generation supercar performance, in a vehicle that has enough room for the family and their luggage, and is a great daily driver. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) without any outside intervention.Based on the Volkswagen Group’sEvo platform, which makes it identical beneath the skin to a wide range of vehicles, including the Audi A3, SEAT Leon, Skoda Octavia, and Volkswagen Golf, to name but some of them, the Cupra Formentor is a compact crossover that comes to life in Spain, at SEAT’s Martorell facility.Production kicked off in 2020, and besides the 2.5-liter turbo-five , it can also be had with other powertrains, albeit with less output. The range consists of the 1.5- and 2.0-liter four-pots, fed by gasoline, a 2.0-literturbodiesel, and a plug-in hybrid derivative targeting those who are into green(er) driving, but are not ready to transition to EVs just yet, with a zero-emission range of 31 miles (50 km). Transmission options, depending on the selected engine, include the six-speed manual, and two DSG dual-clutch automatics, with six and seven speeds.