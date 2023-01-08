Cupra Formentor Enters the New Year With Wide Body Kit, Looks Like a Hot Hatch

Crossovers with fewer inches between their bellies and the road tend to look like hatchbacks. Case in point, meet yet another such product, which came via JMS Fahrzeugteile, a widebody Cupra Formentor.
The sporty crossover has fender extensions that make it look more muscular, and a rear spoiler that contributes to the makeover. The brushed aluminum look was obtained via wrapping, and it gives it a vibrant presence.
Compared to the stock Cupra Formentor, this one sits closer to the road by 35 mm (1.4 in) due to the lowering springs made by Eibach. BSR, a tuner based in the Czech Republic, was responsible for the build, and the wheels came from Barracuda. Measuring 10x20 inches, and wrapped in 275/30 Continental SportContact 7 tires, they have a concave shape and a bronze finish.
Besides the aforementioned upgrades, JMS Fahrzeugteile also mentions a new exhaust system that was the work of BSR, as well as a power boost. What they did not say anything about, however, was the actual output and torque, but those should be very decent numbers.
As a reminder, the Cupra Formentor can be ordered with the same engine as the Audi RS 3 and RS Q3, namely a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder unit. Hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and 4Drive all-wheel drive system, it kicks out 385 hp (390 ps / 287 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque straight from the factory.
According to the official spec sheet of the model, which is known as the Formentor VZ5, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 4.2-second affair. Mind you, that is straight up previous generation supercar performance, in a vehicle that has enough room for the family and their luggage, and is a great daily driver. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) without any outside intervention.
Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform, which makes it identical beneath the skin to a wide range of vehicles, including the Audi A3, SEAT Leon, Skoda Octavia, and Volkswagen Golf, to name but some of them, the Cupra Formentor is a compact crossover that comes to life in Spain, at SEAT’s Martorell facility.
Production kicked off in 2020, and besides the 2.5-liter turbo-five, it can also be had with other powertrains, albeit with less output. The range consists of the 1.5- and 2.0-liter four-pots, fed by gasoline, a 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel, and a plug-in hybrid derivative targeting those who are into green(er) driving, but are not ready to transition to EVs just yet, with a zero-emission range of 31 miles (50 km). Transmission options, depending on the selected engine, include the six-speed manual, and two DSG dual-clutch automatics, with six and seven speeds.
