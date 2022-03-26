ABT Gives Cupra Formentor VZ5 444 Hp and a 0 to 100 Kph (62 Mph) in 3.9 Seconds

Cupra gave its first unique model the excellent five-cylinder engine of iconic Volkswagen group vehicles. With that, it created the Formentor VZ5, limited to 7,000 units. Despite its more than reasonable power of 287 kW (385 hp), some of its owners may still feel it needs more punch. That’s what ABT Sportsline provided with a performance upgrade.
Unlike these preparations that involve replacing turbochargers or changing other mechanical components in the car, none of that was necessary to make the 2.5-liter mill deliver more power. ABT just sells an electronic module called ABT Power S to make the machine breathe more air. With that, total power was raised to 331 kW. Although ABT says it corresponds to 450 hp, that’s not correct. The true number is 444 hp and 450 ps.
The ABT Power S module costs €4,490 ($4,946 at the current exchange rate). There’s a second option on ABT’s website that makes it €490.01 ($539.80) more expensive. It probably has to do with increasing the top speed from 250 kph (155 mph) to 270 kph (168 mph). The information buttons on the website did not work for us to be sure that was the reason for the second module to be more expensive.
The practical effect of spending that kind of money on a vehicle that is already north of €80,000 ($88,128) is a slightly lower time to go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph). Instead of spending 4.2 seconds on the task, the Formentor VZ5 with the ABT Power S module takes 3.9 s to do that.
For the ones that do not want a sleeper, ABT also offers different wheels to demonstrate to bystanders that this Cupra is a bit spicier. The larger option is the 21-inch SPORT HR painted in glossy black. The one you see in the pictures is the 20-in SPORT HR, which ABT probably thought was more than enough to make this car look aggressive and still retain a bit of comfort.
