Cupra Formentor VZ5 Taiga Grey Limited Edition Debuts With Special Touches in 999 Copies

Remember the Cupra Formentor VZ5, the Spanish brand’s sporty compact crossover that uses the same engine as the Audi RS 3, and RS Q3? Well, the lineup has just become more exciting, as the Taiga Grey Edition is about to enter production this week.
Limited to 999 copies, part of the overall production run that will comprise 7,000 units of the model in total, it is offered in the Taiga Grey paint finish, just like its name implies. The color is exclusive to the special edition, and is joined by LED headlights, now a standard feature on the car, which is otherwise an option on the regular Formentors, and on the hatchback and estate versions of the Leon.
Besides the unique hue, the Formentor VZ5 Taiga Grey sports Dinamica Black graphics, Nappa leather upholstery, and the typical copper trim. Also, telling users that this is not the run-of-the-mill Formentor, but a special edition model, is the vehicle’s number, laser etched on the door card, in a shadow effect. Cupra says that this special touch highlights the crossover’s “exclusivity,” marking “its place in the brand’s history,” because (ahem) we all know that they have a long history as a standalone brand, don’t we?
Power wise, the Formentor VZ5 Taiga Grey retains the aforementioned mill. The turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine develops 390 ps (385 hp / 287 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, identical to the regular VZ5s. Married to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and 4Drive all-wheel drive system, it allows the sporty crossover to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, and a 250 kph (155 mph) electronically limited top speed.
Compared to its German cousin, the Audi RS Q3 (and the RS Q3 Sportback), it is a few tenths of a second quicker, despite being 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) short on power. It also sits 10 mm (0.4 in) closer to the road than the Formentor VZ, has 15 levels of damping adjustment, and brakes signed by Akebono behind the 20-inch alloys.
