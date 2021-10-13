Cupra to Distance Itself From SEAT With More Brand-specific Future Models

SEAT sub-brand Cupra will look to distance itself from its parent company from a marketing standpoint in order to promote further model diversification. This means less model-sharing between them and more standalone Cupra-badged cars like the Formentor.
Even though the likes of the Leon and Ateca are shared by both companies, the all-electric Born is only available with a Cupra badge, as will be the upcoming Tavascan SUV.
When asked whether having brand-specific models is helpful to buyers, SEAT and Cupra UK boss, Richard Harrison, had this to say: “The simple answer to that is yes. You can see that in that the Cupra Formentor is a Cupra only. I think having the products being more specific going forward will help clear a differentiation between the brands.”
“It helps to clarify what is a Cupra. Our brands are evolving and Cupra is still a young brand. It takes a while to establish ourselves in a clear way, but it’s very encouraging early signs for Cupra,” he added, before saying that both companies will continue to diversify from a pricing standpoint, reports Autocar.
This makes perfect sense, seen as how SEAT is more of a value brand whereas Cupra is positioned somewhere between a value brand and a premium brand. Kind of like DS Automobiles or Genesis, to some extent. Some carmakers really do blur the lines between mainstream and premium – Cupra not as much though.
As of right now, Cupra buyers in the UK can choose between a total of three models in the Ateca, Formentor and Leon, which is available as a 5-door hatchback and a station wagon. The fully electric Born (named after El Born, a fashionable district in Barcelona) will also be available soon, either with 148 hp and a 211-mile (340 km) range or 228 hp and a 260-mile (418 km) range.
When asked whether having brand-specific models is helpful to buyers, SEAT and Cupra UK boss, Richard Harrison, had this to say: “The simple answer to that is yes. You can see that in that the Cupra Formentor is a Cupra only. I think having the products being more specific going forward will help clear a differentiation between the brands.”
“It helps to clarify what is a Cupra. Our brands are evolving and Cupra is still a young brand. It takes a while to establish ourselves in a clear way, but it’s very encouraging early signs for Cupra,” he added, before saying that both companies will continue to diversify from a pricing standpoint, reports Autocar.
This makes perfect sense, seen as how SEAT is more of a value brand whereas Cupra is positioned somewhere between a value brand and a premium brand. Kind of like DS Automobiles or Genesis, to some extent. Some carmakers really do blur the lines between mainstream and premium – Cupra not as much though.
As of right now, Cupra buyers in the UK can choose between a total of three models in the Ateca, Formentor and Leon, which is available as a 5-door hatchback and a station wagon. The fully electric Born (named after El Born, a fashionable district in Barcelona) will also be available soon, either with 148 hp and a 211-mile (340 km) range or 228 hp and a 260-mile (418 km) range.