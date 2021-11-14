2022 Cupra Formentor VZ Sounds Like an ICE-Powered Fridge, Still Goes Like Stink

You Don’t Need a Google Account to Use Android Automotive, You’ll Want One Anyway

SEAT’s performance division Cupra has some exciting blue-collar models in its portfolio, and the Formentor is one of them. A sporty crossover underpinned by the VW Group’s MQB Evo platform, it is basically a new-gen Leon with a fancier body and jacked-up ground clearance. 7 photos TDI diesel aimed at those who do a lot of driving.



The engine family doesn’t end here, because it also comprises a small plug-in hybrid and even a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder mill kW ) less powerful than its more premium siblings, as it generates 385 hp (390 ps / 287 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes 4.2 seconds, and it tops out at 155 mph (250 kph).



Now, you might think that this is the version subjected to a top speed test on video down below, but it isn’t. In fact, you’re looking at the



It may not be the best-sounding four-pot out there, hence the reference in the title, yet it is quite refined, and more than capable of giving drivers a small adrenaline rush. But you don’t have to take our word for granted, as the video embedded down below, shot on the Autobahn, in Germany, stands proof.



