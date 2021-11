2022 Cupra Formentor VZ Sounds Like an ICE-Powered Fridge, Still Goes Like Stink

TDI

You cannot have it as a SEAT, because the Formentor is a Cupra-affair only, and despite being marketed as a sporty high-rider, for the most part, it can be had with several small powertrains. A 1.5-liter gasoline is part of the package, together with a 2.0-liter TSI, and even a 2.0-literdiesel aimed at those who do a lot of driving.The engine family doesn’t end here, because it also comprises a small plug-in hybrid and even a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder mill in the VZ5 . The latter comes straight from Audi Sport’s stable, and it’s the same one powering the RS3, RS Q3, and RS Q3 Sportback. It is actually 10 hp (10 ps / 7) less powerful than its more premium siblings, as it generates 385 hp (390 ps / 287 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes 4.2 seconds, and it tops out at 155 mph (250 kph).Now, you might think that this is the version subjected to a top speed test on video down below, but it isn’t. In fact, you’re looking at the Formentor VZ , which packs a 2.0-liter four-banger, rated at 306 hp (310 ps / 228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Working in concert with a seven-speed DSG and 4Drive all-wheel drive, it enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, and a V-max identical to its punchier sibling.It may not be the best-sounding four-pot out there, hence the reference in the title, yet it is quite refined, and more than capable of giving drivers a small adrenaline rush. But you don’t have to take our word for granted, as the video embedded down below, shot on the Autobahn, in Germany, stands proof.