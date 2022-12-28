Porsche 911 Turbo S Doesn’t Care About Lady Winter, Rides Custom on Aerodiscs

Much of North America might have seen one of the most frightful Christmas holidays of recent years, but that does not mean that lady Winter touched all corners of the United States.
Even in December, there are still southern (Cali) places where the temperature is well above freezing levels. As such, can anyone condemn us for sharing summer-like visions of Porsche 911 Turbo S sports cars dwelling right beside the ocean and its alluring beaches?
Hopefully, not too many good folks, as we have the peeps over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik ready for yet another custom Porsche highlight reel, this time of the 992-series 911 Turbo S variety. And it is one for the ages, both in background and customization and personalization ideas.
As far as we can tell, this is another of those feisty RDB LA builds, although this time around, the aftermarket wheel specialist did not bother (too much) with the traditional social media shoutout toward the tuning venue. No worries, we have seen enough of their outrageous work – including 911 Turbos wrapped in minty green and with one side of the wheels in black while the other had opposing white attire.
Plus, this 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S is unconventional from a different standpoint even if it is still related to the custom work done on the wheels. So, the body has a stunningly contrasting yet subtle feel thanks to a tame body shade and glossy black aerodynamic bits and pieces. Plus, the Turbo S has been naturally lowered to better fit the ‘outrageous’ AL13 C020-109R monoblock Aerodisc aftermarket wheels dressed up in a gloss polished finish.
By the way, the Carbon Aero Kit splashed on top of the OEM Porsche 911 Turbo S body was created by a little outlet called 9/Design, an offshoot of 1016Industries and the new “home of the world’s finest 100% carbon Porsche components.” Apparently, the carbon aero program can also modify the components in weave or forged carbon fiber if you need to further stand out in the 992-series crowd.
But enough with this 911. Just in case that is not your Porsche Turbo S cup of tea, the rivaling folks over at AG Luxury have a Satin Black alternative in the form of the Porsche 992 Turbo S x AGL43 SPEC3 prepared by their partners over at California Wheels. The forged aftermarket wheels have a Matte Brushed Grigio finish, plus Matte Polished lips, and chrome hardware to bode well for the rest of the custom body treatment.
And, as a quick reminder, the 992 series of the iconic Porsche 911 was introduced in late 2018. The flagship Turbo S, meanwhile, appeared almost two years ago (March 2020). It sported a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six mill that was good for 641 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), which is more than enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as just 2.4 seconds!
Hopefully, not too many good folks, as we have the peeps over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik ready for yet another custom Porsche highlight reel, this time of the 992-series 911 Turbo S variety. And it is one for the ages, both in background and customization and personalization ideas.
As far as we can tell, this is another of those feisty RDB LA builds, although this time around, the aftermarket wheel specialist did not bother (too much) with the traditional social media shoutout toward the tuning venue. No worries, we have seen enough of their outrageous work – including 911 Turbos wrapped in minty green and with one side of the wheels in black while the other had opposing white attire.
Plus, this 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S is unconventional from a different standpoint even if it is still related to the custom work done on the wheels. So, the body has a stunningly contrasting yet subtle feel thanks to a tame body shade and glossy black aerodynamic bits and pieces. Plus, the Turbo S has been naturally lowered to better fit the ‘outrageous’ AL13 C020-109R monoblock Aerodisc aftermarket wheels dressed up in a gloss polished finish.
By the way, the Carbon Aero Kit splashed on top of the OEM Porsche 911 Turbo S body was created by a little outlet called 9/Design, an offshoot of 1016Industries and the new “home of the world’s finest 100% carbon Porsche components.” Apparently, the carbon aero program can also modify the components in weave or forged carbon fiber if you need to further stand out in the 992-series crowd.
But enough with this 911. Just in case that is not your Porsche Turbo S cup of tea, the rivaling folks over at AG Luxury have a Satin Black alternative in the form of the Porsche 992 Turbo S x AGL43 SPEC3 prepared by their partners over at California Wheels. The forged aftermarket wheels have a Matte Brushed Grigio finish, plus Matte Polished lips, and chrome hardware to bode well for the rest of the custom body treatment.
And, as a quick reminder, the 992 series of the iconic Porsche 911 was introduced in late 2018. The flagship Turbo S, meanwhile, appeared almost two years ago (March 2020). It sported a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six mill that was good for 641 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), which is more than enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as just 2.4 seconds!