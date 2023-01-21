Custom Triumph Thruxton R Scrambler Looks the Part Sporting Pastel Blue Paint

You might say it’s rather toned down for this workshop’s standards, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a head-turner.
Have a look through the extensive portfolio of custom projects on the Purpose Built Moto (PBM) website, and it’ll quickly become clear that Tom Gilroy and his crew aren’t playing around. Thanks in part to his father, Tom had developed an affinity for working on motorcycles at a very young age, so founding PBM in Gold Coast, Queensland was a dream come true.
The Australian bike-modding outfit can work wonders on just about any donor, but we’ve been particularly fond of their Triumph-based exploits as of late. Not long ago, we introduced you to a stunning scrambler with stylish looks and the DNA of a 2006 MY Thruxton 900. Let’s see what these folks can pull off with a much newer variant of this lineup, shall we?
Owned by a guy named Bryce, the creature shown above had once been a bone-stock 2016 model from Triumph’s Thruxton R family. Before you go ahead and point out its not-so-practical nature, here’s what Sir Gilroy has to say about the whole shebang: “It’s our job to deliver a motorcycle the customer gets excited about, that they love and think about even when they’re not riding,” he explains.
“If our customer wants knobby tires on a 1,200cc twin with Ohlins street bike suspension, that’s what he’s going to get.” Since the donor came with top-shelf running gear straight from the factory, PBM’s makeover was mainly concerned with the cosmetic side of things.
Those beefy dual-purpose tires are Continental’s acclaimed TKC 80 compound, and there’s a handmade fender held in place by a stainless-steel bracket up front. Above the new fender sits a seven-inch Flashpoint Classic LED headlight from Purpose Built Moto’s very own aftermarket catalog, enshrouded in an aluminum housing and flanked by inconspicuous turn signals.
In and around the Thruxton’s cockpit area, one may see Daytona W instrumentation, LSL triple clamps, and a ProTaper handlebar topped with Biltwell grips. As far as the exhaust pipework is concerned, Tom’s specialists decided to retain the original headers, matching them up to a classy pair of reverse megaphone silencers.
To tighten up the bike’s proportions at the rear end, they trimmed the subframe and had its southernmost section neatly looped. Subsequently, the PBM squad added an unobtrusive license plate holder, dual-function LEDs, and a bespoke two-up saddle upholstered by Timeless Auto Trim.
Lastly, the paint job was done in collaboration with Nathan from Livin’ Loco, comprising black and polished metal surfaces, along with a pastel blue finish on the fuel tank, front fender, and headlight housing. Purpose Built Moto’s scrambled Thruxton R has been completed earlier this month, and it should go without saying that Bryce was thrilled with the outcome! However, we’ve no idea how much he was charged.
