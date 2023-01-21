Mercedes Hypes Hamilton's F1 Stats Ahead of New Season, but None of the Wins Were in 2022

If you’re into Formula 1, you’re well aware of the dominant streak Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed throughout the turbo-hybrid era and how that came to an abrupt end in 2021.
Whether you support Lewis and you were hoping he would get his eighth title or are glad to see someone else win for a change, the 2021 season undoubtedly provided an emotional roller-coaster. All parties involved undoubtedly made mistakes, the controversy was at an all-time high, and the rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull was as heated as it could be.
Since then, things seem to have settled into a new rhythm, one in which Max Verstappen and the Milton Keynes-based team are wiping the floor with the other teams. Without question, this is just as bad for the sport as the Mercedes dominance, making race weekend highly predictable.
And as the 2022 season was going on, it became clear that Lewis had drawn the short stick, stuck with an uncompetitive car. This saw the seven-time world champion not take the top step of the podium at all for an entire season. It is the first time in his career this has happened and it was surely a tough reality to face.
Adding insult to injury, George Russell, who was in his first season with the team, outperformed him, leading to a lot of people questioning Hamilton’s talent. Despite that, the team stood behind the driver with whom it achieved so much.
Recently, the Silver Arrows made a Twitter post containing a picture of the record-breaking F1 driver with a list of his accomplishments. This post was captioned “The Lewis Hamilton story continues in 2023,” showcasing both their support and faith in him.
This comes as no surprise, considering that most of the latest information about Mercedes’ 2023 car indicated it would be able to provide Hamilton with a shot at the championship. If he manages to win another title in 2023, he will break the record for most world championships, for which he is currently tied with Michael Schumacher.
On the flip side, we’ve heard Lewis Hamilton talk about this prospect in interviews. We know he said that he planned on retiring as a champion and not spending time lingering in obscurity, training the new generation to surpass him.
This raises the question of his retirement, assuming the final, elusive title comes his way. If Mercedes does manage to give Hamilton a title-winning car, this might very well be the last season we see the accomplished Brit on the starting grid of a race.
Considering the team has hinted that their new car is going to be performing a lot better than the one from 2022, hopes are up. If this is Lewis Hamilton’s final season, we’re eager to see him show the best performance of his career.
???? 103 wins— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 20, 2023
? 103 pole positions
???? 191 podiums
? 61 fastest laps
???? 19 hat tricks
???? 4,405.5 points
The @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023... pic.twitter.com/ozaItX2Gid