Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 26s Looks Winter-Ready Thanks to Bespoke Traits

The ultra-luxury British automaker just wrapped a benchmark 2022, the year of its all-time best-ever sales at over 6k units delivered worldwide. And, of course, that is all owed to a particular hero.
Considering all the hype surrounding the V12-powered Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV, it might be quite obvious the high-riding model consolidated its position at the top of the company’s sales charts. After all, everyone is trying to get their hands on a new one just to prepare them to stand out in a crowd of upcoming 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue or 735-hp BMW XM Label Red CUVs.
Speaking of ways to make your Rolls-Royce Cullinan more easily noticeable, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we must address the posh Cullinan in the garage. This company has retreated indoors for the duration of Lady Winter’s season, but no worries, they are brimming with cool additions.
Yet, in between stuff like a full Ferrari SF90 project, another SF90 that came in ‘just’ for new wheels, suspension tweaks, and regular service, an F8 Tributo up for PPF (paint protection film), a classy Bugatti, a Lambo STO with collision repair, a full widebody Aventador project, and your ‘mundane’ BMW M5, there is always time for a Cullinan rush.
As we find out in between classic RBD LA vlog shenanigans, a different yet tasty Mercedes-Benz wagon with some custom work, a Brabus B800 build, and a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, there was a “very rushed” Rolls-Royce Cullinan that was done with lots of modifications. Those include the 26-inch RDB Wheels (model) 23, the fully custom and color-matched lower trim pieces, a 1016Industries trunk lid spoiler, some posh new Chrome/Cobalt Blue emblems, and a lower suspension setup, among others.
It’s a lot of work in a short amount of time, but nothing that cannot be done by other specialists. The magic occurs, though, when they apply an interesting two-tone Matte/Glossy PPF Clear Bra to the body and also treat it to a full, custom-made roof spoiler. As for the rest of the details, this Cullinan build is quite tasty if you love Lady Winter’s white and blue colors.
As such, the white paintjob is poshly contrasted by the Cobalt Blue interior and it doesn’t even matter that we are probably dealing with a standard Cullinan instead of the feistier Black Badge, anymore. Thus, the owner probably had to settle with the 6.75-liter V12 churning out ‘just’ 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) instead of 591 ponies and a slightly higher mountain-moving torque figure of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). After all, they both top out at exactly 155 mph (250 kph), right?
