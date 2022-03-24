Kawasaki Unveils 2022 World Superbike Title Challenger

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK has unveiled the latest model of the ZX-10RR for the 2022 Superbike World Championship, which starts in two weeks.
The official launch was held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, just a few hundred meters from the team's home base in Granollers. At the same time, the last private test for the team will be held in Barcelona, before the first race at the MotorLand Aragon.
The same riders, six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, will form the team. They hope to dethrone defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, part of the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team.
Jonathan Rea returns to his preferred #65 number, after winning every championship from 2015 to 2020. He also owns the highest number of SBK race victories (107), podiums, fastest laps and total points (over 5,000 gained until August 2021). Basically, he is the Lewis Hamilton of Superbike racing.
After using the "traditional" winter test liveries, Kawasaki showed the world their new impactful colors. The ZX-10RR is covered in an electrifying green, with some drops of white and red at the bottom end.In addition, the Kawasaki Racing Team unveiled some new sponsors for the upcoming season.
"After over a decade being so closely connected with this Kawasaki WorldSBK project, and with eight titles in that time, our primary goals are another riders' championship, plus teams' and manufacturers' titles in 2022. Launching the new team livery so close to our base in Granollers allows everyone connected with the team to be involved and it's a great launch pad for our mission to succeed," said Kawasaki Racing Team Manager Guim Roda.
The season's opening round is set to take place from April 8-10 at MotorLand Aragon. With Kawasaki wanting to take their place back at the top of the standings, it will be exciting to see how current champions Yamaha will respond.
