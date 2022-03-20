Lewis Hamilton Comments on First Race, "Hoping" Some Car Upgrades, With "Long Way To Go"

Mercedes-AMG Petronas had a rough start to the 2022 Formula One season. But seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has also hinted that he is expecting some upgrades from Mercedes for his racing car.
Lewis Hamilton didn't get the best start with his Mercedes W13, and finished behind Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz. His Mercedes-AMG Petronas colleague, George Russell, finished in fourth, after starting in ninth place.
Although the seven-time World Champion is determined to add another championship to his name this season, he is hinting that he’s hoping for some car upgrades.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the British racing driver admitted: "For sure I definitely didn't expect it. I woke up this morning hoping, I had a super, super hope that we'd have a chance to fight, that we have a car that is better than we think." He added: "This is really the best result we could've got, of course it was unfortunate for the other drivers but we did the best we could and got the points."
Hamilton also hinted that he is expecting some upgrades for the car, adding: "I'm hoping. I know the guys are working hard at the factory.”
When introducing the 2022 Mercedes-AMG F1 W13, the team was confident it would be the best of them. But, so far, there seems to be in need of some twerking that would propel Hamilton to show off his skills like he usually does.
The British driver added: “It's not going to be a quick turnaround but we'll keep our head down and keep working - there's a long way to go."
The 2021 Formula 1 season had been brutal for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver, although he and his former colleague, Valtteri Bottas, had one of the best cars in season, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12.
But, despite this, Hamilton still managed to get to the podium for the first race. The same can’t be said of latest World Champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Along with teammate Sergio Perez, he was forced to retire due to power failures.
Still, just like Hamilton said – there's a long way to go. And the new season proves to be truly entertaining.
Although the seven-time World Champion is determined to add another championship to his name this season, he is hinting that he’s hoping for some car upgrades.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the British racing driver admitted: "For sure I definitely didn't expect it. I woke up this morning hoping, I had a super, super hope that we'd have a chance to fight, that we have a car that is better than we think." He added: "This is really the best result we could've got, of course it was unfortunate for the other drivers but we did the best we could and got the points."
Hamilton also hinted that he is expecting some upgrades for the car, adding: "I'm hoping. I know the guys are working hard at the factory.”
When introducing the 2022 Mercedes-AMG F1 W13, the team was confident it would be the best of them. But, so far, there seems to be in need of some twerking that would propel Hamilton to show off his skills like he usually does.
The British driver added: “It's not going to be a quick turnaround but we'll keep our head down and keep working - there's a long way to go."
The 2021 Formula 1 season had been brutal for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver, although he and his former colleague, Valtteri Bottas, had one of the best cars in season, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12.
But, despite this, Hamilton still managed to get to the podium for the first race. The same can’t be said of latest World Champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Along with teammate Sergio Perez, he was forced to retire due to power failures.
Still, just like Hamilton said – there's a long way to go. And the new season proves to be truly entertaining.