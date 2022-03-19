FIA Publishes Report on 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, It Only Took Them 14 Weeks

Formula 1 already had its rules changed ahead of the 2022 season commencement, and introducing alternating race directors and a system similar to the FIA's VAR should help clear things up in all matters.
Michael Masi has already been replaced in this role by two people, and the FIA hopes that having two people who alternate in this role will make the job more manageable.
As you can observe, if you scroll through the PDF that has the transcripts of communications between Michael Masi and the two team principals who were hoping to get a win in Abu Dhabi, you can observe that his job was not easy that day.
While we were watching the race sitting on the sofa with a beer in hand, Michael was being yelled at by the leaders of two of the most important teams in the sport.
While each team has the ability to file a complaint against another team, if the rules of the competition allow it, that does not mean that having full access to the race director like that is the best possible idea.
Even the FIA has doubts about the latter part, at least with broadcasting these in-race communications live, but also about letting them happen. Technology is a two-sided sword, and it can make or break things.
If you ask us, it was a note of transparency on behalf of Formula 1 to have let these dialogues be heard live on TV, right on the broadcast. Moreover, the same goes for team radio and so many things that were a mystery before, when they could only be heard by the people who were meant to hear them.
AMG Formula 1 team had continued its appeal even further, the decision might have been changed at the time, or it might not have. However, even if the race result had been annulled, Lewis would not have won another championship.
It is clear that the Mercedes-AMG F1 team has considered all the possible outcomes of its appeal, and only a disqualification or significant penalty to Max would have changed the outcome of the race in Lewis’ favor.
With more races than ever this season, the job of Formula 1 race director will definitely be difficult. Moreover, all teams, especially mechanics and all the members of the crew, will be under more stress than ever. One can only hope that the FIA's new rules will ensure both fair-racing and keep the sport entertaining for years to come.
Now, the issue is that the FIA took its time to make this decision, and that is a bit concerning. It is clear that some decisions were made prior to the first race of the season, and some believe that the FIA deliberately waited until the first race to announce the results of this analysis.
The good news is that we can get to see who is a better driver and who has prepared the best racing car for the new regulations in 2022, and it all happens this weekend. While the outcome of the analysis did not make everyone happy (that would be impossible), we can only hope for fair racing as F1 starts a new season.
Michael Masi has already been replaced in this role by two people, and the FIA hopes that having two people who alternate in this role will make the job more manageable.
As you can observe, if you scroll through the PDF that has the transcripts of communications between Michael Masi and the two team principals who were hoping to get a win in Abu Dhabi, you can observe that his job was not easy that day.
While we were watching the race sitting on the sofa with a beer in hand, Michael was being yelled at by the leaders of two of the most important teams in the sport.
While each team has the ability to file a complaint against another team, if the rules of the competition allow it, that does not mean that having full access to the race director like that is the best possible idea.
Even the FIA has doubts about the latter part, at least with broadcasting these in-race communications live, but also about letting them happen. Technology is a two-sided sword, and it can make or break things.
If you ask us, it was a note of transparency on behalf of Formula 1 to have let these dialogues be heard live on TV, right on the broadcast. Moreover, the same goes for team radio and so many things that were a mystery before, when they could only be heard by the people who were meant to hear them.
AMG Formula 1 team had continued its appeal even further, the decision might have been changed at the time, or it might not have. However, even if the race result had been annulled, Lewis would not have won another championship.
It is clear that the Mercedes-AMG F1 team has considered all the possible outcomes of its appeal, and only a disqualification or significant penalty to Max would have changed the outcome of the race in Lewis’ favor.
With more races than ever this season, the job of Formula 1 race director will definitely be difficult. Moreover, all teams, especially mechanics and all the members of the crew, will be under more stress than ever. One can only hope that the FIA's new rules will ensure both fair-racing and keep the sport entertaining for years to come.
Now, the issue is that the FIA took its time to make this decision, and that is a bit concerning. It is clear that some decisions were made prior to the first race of the season, and some believe that the FIA deliberately waited until the first race to announce the results of this analysis.
The good news is that we can get to see who is a better driver and who has prepared the best racing car for the new regulations in 2022, and it all happens this weekend. While the outcome of the analysis did not make everyone happy (that would be impossible), we can only hope for fair racing as F1 starts a new season.