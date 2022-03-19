You Can Now Watch More Videos of the New F1 Camera Angle, Footage Is Breathtaking

Formula 1 has been through a lot lately. There were enough controversies and issues. But now fans at home can rejoice. There’s a new camera angle this year. The 2022 season brings a point of view from the driver’s helmet. The sound alone will zap you right into the race.
The outside perspective alone is amazing. You can see the F1 cars going insane speeds, watch how they corner and even witness some accidents from time to time. But imagine how would’ve felt to be able to share the same views that F1 drivers see on the circuit… One can only dream – no more! The officials found a way to make fans and watchers feel like they’re on the racetrack. And we told you about it last year, when F1 first tested driver's eye technology.
For the 2022 season, Formula 1 is bringing the helmet view. It’s already installed on each and every driver’s equipment. This type of framing has to be used by F1 during the whole season because it offers everyone the chance to see and hear how skilled and focused one must be to drive in such a racing event. It really gives you a sense of what it takes to become a winner in this kind of racing.
These new helmet cameras are so good that you even can see the porpoising effect everyone was talking about, and you can also hear how the underfloor is touching the tarmac. It’s an immersive experience, one that you really have to see and hear for yourself.
One thing they didn’t add is the option to hear drivers talking with their teams. That may be considered a stretch, so we’re glad for having these new angles now. Who knows what might follow!
Unfortunately, strict F1 content rules don’t allow us to show you right here what the helmet footage looks like. You’ll have to open YouTube or Facebook and watch the whole clip. You can choose between Lando Norris and Zhou Guanyu by clicking on their names.
We can’t wait for more of this!
