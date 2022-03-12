Deal! Alpine F1 Reserve Driver Oscar Piastri Will Be Able To Race for McLaren

F1 teams Alpine and McLaren reached a deal that offers Oscar Piastri the chance to race for the British. Here’s how it will work and why it’s good news.
It’s no secret anymore that Daniel Ricciardo got sick with the C-flu. Initially, the press was told he had food poisoning, but the test came back positive. Measures had to be taken and charming Ricciardo had to isolate. He was missed in the 2022 driver’s photoshoot and now McLaren is scrambling to find a possible replacement for him in case things get any worse. Fortunately, the F1 driver already posted on social media and said he’s feeling better. Even though he’s missing the testing at Sakhir, the team expects him to come back.
With that being said, McLaren has to cover for any future problems that might arise. The F1 team struck a deal with Alpine and decided Oscar Piastri can be called to race for the British, while remaining under Alpine contract.
The team said it’s doing this “in the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities” to the stable of “young talent” they currently hold. Oscar Piastri will still be fully contracted by Alpine F1 and the French say they will “retain first options on his services.”
If everything goes well, we can see the young Australian joining McLaren in the future. He’ll most likely have to prove himself very soon if Ricciardo doesn’t recover in the next ten days or so.
While every other F1 team had a reserve driver confirmed for the 2022 season, McLaren was the only one that left the place open. Initially, it was rumored that Nick de Vries might be the one to replace Daniel Ricciardo. With Alpine’s announcement, now we know that won’t happen.
Oscar Piastri is a 2001 Australian-born F1 reserve driver. He previously won the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup, the 2020 Formula 3 Championship, and the 2021 Formula 2 Championship.
In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities to our stable of young talent, we have agreed that @McLarenF1 may call upon BWT Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver @OscarPiastri in the event one of their drivers is unable to race. pic.twitter.com/etmryT1UrJ— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 12, 2022