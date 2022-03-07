These Are the Best Five Liveries for the 2022 F1 Season

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team F1 W13 - Starting this list, we have the Mercedes F1 Team. I know they are called the Silver Arrows and this is their team spirit, but you didn't have to return to the color silver. In the last two years, Mercedes have arguably had the most beautiful car, with a combination of black, a little silver with red on the top part, and the cherry on the top was the Petronas turquoise. The Petronas turquoise is improving every livery a lot.
This one is still nice, to be honest. It has the classic Mercedes chrome silver, which pops under the sun, and I like the German manufacturer logos on the back. But compared with the black paint job from the past year, it's nothing more than a decent-looking car.
Alfa Romeo-Ferrari C42 - Alfa Romeo was worth the wait, as it was the last team to reveal their car. This is a whole different approach for the Italian squad compared to past seasons. And we are a big fan of this makeover. When I saw the retro lines and the old logo, I immediately thought about the 1950s era, where Alfa won the first two Drivers World Championships with Giuseppe "Nino" Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio.
Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 - Shock shock shock. I did not expect this. The Scuderia Ferrari car is red. What a surprise. I know I said some bad words about the teams that used the same-looking livery as last year.
They are the only team privileged to do this for what they have done for this sport and what Ferrari means for Formula 1. No squad will reach this level. Think about it; you can't spell Formula 1 without Ferrari. Besides, they have used the same livery since the birth of this competition.
In addition, the new car is very sexy. The black wings and the darker red give it an aggressive look. Also, it is very similar to those gorgeous 90s Ferrari's considered by most as pieces of art. The Maranello team did a great job again with the paint job.
McLaren did, but I love it. You should know that some of my favorite colors are orange, black and light blue, which could have influenced me a little.
When the British team ran the Gulf livery for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, everybody was going crazy about it on social media. McLaren took notice, and they said, "Hey, let's use this papaya-light blue combination for a full season!" We are more than happy to know there are some wise and creative employees at McLaren. By far, this is the most vibrant car on the grid.
Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes AMR22 - Who else if not Aston Martin? They truly have created art. That British Racing Green is beautiful, but only now we could see the full potential of the color because last year's Aston still had the BWT sponsorship.
There you have it. I believe these cars will attract all the eyes on this upcoming season. I am curious to hear your thoughts about this subject and feel free to share your own ranking with us.
This one is still nice, to be honest. It has the classic Mercedes chrome silver, which pops under the sun, and I like the German manufacturer logos on the back. But compared with the black paint job from the past year, it's nothing more than a decent-looking car.
Alfa Romeo-Ferrari C42 - Alfa Romeo was worth the wait, as it was the last team to reveal their car. This is a whole different approach for the Italian squad compared to past seasons. And we are a big fan of this makeover. When I saw the retro lines and the old logo, I immediately thought about the 1950s era, where Alfa won the first two Drivers World Championships with Giuseppe "Nino" Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio.
Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 - Shock shock shock. I did not expect this. The Scuderia Ferrari car is red. What a surprise. I know I said some bad words about the teams that used the same-looking livery as last year.
They are the only team privileged to do this for what they have done for this sport and what Ferrari means for Formula 1. No squad will reach this level. Think about it; you can't spell Formula 1 without Ferrari. Besides, they have used the same livery since the birth of this competition.
In addition, the new car is very sexy. The black wings and the darker red give it an aggressive look. Also, it is very similar to those gorgeous 90s Ferrari's considered by most as pieces of art. The Maranello team did a great job again with the paint job.
McLaren did, but I love it. You should know that some of my favorite colors are orange, black and light blue, which could have influenced me a little.
When the British team ran the Gulf livery for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, everybody was going crazy about it on social media. McLaren took notice, and they said, "Hey, let's use this papaya-light blue combination for a full season!" We are more than happy to know there are some wise and creative employees at McLaren. By far, this is the most vibrant car on the grid.
Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes AMR22 - Who else if not Aston Martin? They truly have created art. That British Racing Green is beautiful, but only now we could see the full potential of the color because last year's Aston still had the BWT sponsorship.
There you have it. I believe these cars will attract all the eyes on this upcoming season. I am curious to hear your thoughts about this subject and feel free to share your own ranking with us.