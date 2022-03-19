Inaccurate Fuel Gauge Reading Prompts Recall of Nearly 46,000 Audi Vehicles

Back in December 2020, the peeps at Audi were presented with multiple field cases from customers who ran out of gasoline although the fuel gauge indicated a half-full tank. The four-ringed automaker investigated these customer complaints through February 2021 together with the supplier of the fuel level sender and the supplier of the fuel tank.
As it happens, the fuel level sender “may get stuck due to borderline tolerances. In combination with a different installation position of the fuel delivery module which was introduced in production in April 2018, this may cause the distance between the sender and the internal ventilation pipe to be too small.” These worrying findings prompted the company that produces the fuel tank to introduce a pre-check procedure before installation.
Audi continued monitoring field cases to better assess this condition through August 2021. But obviously enough, the number of claims rose alarmingly. Come March 2022, the Product Safety Committee decided to recall a grand total of 45,789 vehicles produced from 2019 through the 2021 model years. The fuel tank supplier introduced a remedy in February 2021, yet Audi is calling back vehicles produced through May 2021 for extra peace of mind.
As of March 11th, Volkswagen Group of America is aware of 115 warranty claims in the United States. Dealers, meanwhile, have been instructed to install a new sensor in the fuel tank. This sensor is designed to create a sufficient distance between the fuel level sender and the ventilation pipe.
As to what nameplates are included in this recall, the list starts with the 2019 to 2021 model year A6 and A7. The 2020 to 2021 model year S6 and S7 also need to be mentioned. Finally, the list is completed by the 2021 model year RS 6 and RS 7 which share a twin-turbo V8 with 591 ponies on tap.
