This Is Our Best Look at What Driving a 2022 Formula 1 Car Is Like, We Want More

The first practice sessions for the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season are taking place today, and all the teams are excited about the new beginning. With that in mind, we have figured out what we want more of this season. No, it is not about overtaking, but about camera angles.
Red Bull has published a video on its official YouTube channel of Yuki Tsunoda driving the 2022 car from Scuderia Alpha Tauri, which is the company's second team in F1. As you can see, this is a POV video, and it is probably made with a helmet cam.
The video is from three weeks ago, but was only posted yesterday, and it is part of a larger series of videos posted by Scuderia Alpha Tauri, formerly known as Torro Rosso. Now, while their foot cam is interesting, the helmet camera is the best view of Formula 1 you could get in 2022.
While the data on the steering wheel is blurred out, you can still get a sense of what is going on during a hot lap in a 2022 Formula 1 car on the Misano World Circuit in Italy. Behind the wheel of the AT03, this time, is Yuki Tsunoda, a Japanese racing driver who has been supported by Honda since 2016.
He made his debut last year with the team and is set to turn 22 this year in May, which means he was born in the year 2000. Feeling old, yet?
In the video posted by Red Bull, you can see Yuki leaving the pits, closing his visor, and navigating the car around the track. While his head movements are hindered by the HANS system, which is mandatory in most forms of racing these days, the only thing you cannot see is where he is looking – as the camera shows the direction that he is pointing his head at.
McLaren posted a POV video from Daniel Ricciardo's car earlier today, so this makes it clear that several teams have access to these cameras and use them, but the footage is rarely shared on the internet.
Sadly, we cannot see an uncut view of the steering wheel display because each team is afraid of the information displayed there, which is just for the driver and team to see, and it could lead to a bit of spying if the other teams got a hold of it.
If all of them had the information visible, maybe it would not be such an issue by the end of the season. What is clear to us is that the technology exists and that we need to see more races this way, POV style.
