Daniel Ricciardo Free To Race at 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

After being tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last week, Daniel Ricciardo is now free to race at this weekend's 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Last Wednesday, the day before running at the Bahrain International Circuit for final testing began, the Australian driver felt unwell and initially returned negative tests. However, on Friday, McLaren revealed that Daniel had returned a positive test.
"McLaren F1 Team confirms that after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP. Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain," said the McLaren F1 Team to the media.
Daniel's teammate, Lando Norris, did the hard part in the Bahrain testing where McLaren had some problems with the overheating of the front brakes. The British team managed just over 100 laps in the testing sessions.
However, the Australian racing driver has a lot to look up to going forward. McLaren did a fantastic job with the development of the car. From an aerodynamic standpoint, they got everything under control, even the so-called porpoising problem.
Last year, Ricciardo won at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, giving McLaren a one-two finish and their first win since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix, when Jenson Button won it. Of course, the team run by Zak Brown is aiming for bigger things this year because they have great talented drivers in Norris and Ricciardo, plus a piece of great machinery.
With less than one day to go until the first session of Free Practice, we are incredibly excited to see the "New Era" cars at their full potential. We can finally decide how this season is going to roll and who the challengers for the crown are.
