Sebastian Vettel Will Miss the First Race of the 2022 F1 Season

Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel will miss the season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix due to being tested positive for COVID-19.
With one day to go until the first session of practice in Bahrain, the German was tested positive and as a result, he is not allowed to take part in the Grand Prix. But don't worry, because Aston Martin has another German with blonde hair and blue eyes in Nico Hulkenberg. From an immense distance, they are almost twins.
"Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. Replacing him in the AMR22 will be reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards," the British team told the media.
Nico is a very talented race driver, with many Formula One people saying he is championship material. However, he could never get a podium because he has raced for midfield teams all his career.
From Williams to Force India, Sauber and Renault, Hulkenberg extracted every piece of performance from these cars, even managing a superb pole position at the 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix. Unfortunately, he is not the luckiest guy. Every time "Vettel's twin" was close to that first podium, something terrible like crashes or mechanical problems happened.
Since 2019 when he left the Renault F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg has been without a race seat. However, Racing Point did pick the German for three races in 2020, when Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were not allowed to race due to having COVID-19. Still, Nico is that type of racing driver who can quickly accommodate to a new car, plus he is a ten-year veteran in Formula One.
With Aston Martin having a good car for this year, Hulkenberg could have an excellent chance to achieve his first podium. If he does that, we need to find a good director to create a documentary or something about it.
"Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. Replacing him in the AMR22 will be reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards," the British team told the media.
Nico is a very talented race driver, with many Formula One people saying he is championship material. However, he could never get a podium because he has raced for midfield teams all his career.
From Williams to Force India, Sauber and Renault, Hulkenberg extracted every piece of performance from these cars, even managing a superb pole position at the 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix. Unfortunately, he is not the luckiest guy. Every time "Vettel's twin" was close to that first podium, something terrible like crashes or mechanical problems happened.
Since 2019 when he left the Renault F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg has been without a race seat. However, Racing Point did pick the German for three races in 2020, when Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were not allowed to race due to having COVID-19. Still, Nico is that type of racing driver who can quickly accommodate to a new car, plus he is a ten-year veteran in Formula One.
With Aston Martin having a good car for this year, Hulkenberg could have an excellent chance to achieve his first podium. If he does that, we need to find a good director to create a documentary or something about it.
UPDATE: Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 #BahrainGP.— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 17, 2022
Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver @HulkHulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards. #F1 pic.twitter.com/36wnI8LUAC