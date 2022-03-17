This Is Not a Regular Day at Work for Max Verstappen, but That's Okay

You can already count the hours to the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and each team is doing its thing in raising the interest of fans. In the case of Red Bull, a non-manufacturer team that still manages to win championships, this video was the best idea.
Max Verstappen was called in to drive the RB7, which was the 2011 championship-winning car, but not on the track, but through the Red Bull Technology Campus. The campus is located in Milton Keynes, and it was cleared of any vehicles in its parking lot before this video was filmed.
As you can imagine, this is not how a regular day goes on for Max Verstappen or another top-tier driver in Formula 1. Instead, most drivers probably train every day or close to every day, and spend their rest days in simulator training or relaxing.
Mental training is also essential for any racing driver, even though many never speak of this, but thanks to Toto Wolff, the subject has also reached the table. Now, this racing car, the RB7, was driven in the 2011 season by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, but Max Verstappen was offered a drive in it several times before.
The idea is that F1 teams often do publicity stunts like these, and they are done in older vehicles so that they do not risk any damage to their latest cars. It is both a budget concern, and a rule-related concern, as driving the latest ones by the current roster of drivers may not be allowed.
Before going for a hand-off from the old car to the new ones, Red Bull has prepared this video of Verstappen going “full send” in an RB7 across its campus. While it is staged because of safety reasons and many other concerns, that does not make the video less fun to watch. Just do not try to replicate it in real life.
