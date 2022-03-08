Susie and Toto Wolff's Son Jack Dressed Up as His Favorite Character, Lewis Hamilton

It’s a very busy week for the Wolff family. While Toto Wolff is visiting Harvard University, his son, Jack, had the 'dress up as your favorite character' day at school, so he obviously chose Lewis Hamilton.
There are many children out there who are inspired by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton. He doesn’t come from a wealthy and influential family, but his grit and dedication helped him become one of the most famous names in the Formula 1 industry, tying Michael Schumacher at seven won World Championships.
And Jack Wolff, son of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team Principal Toto Wolff and Venturi Racing CEO Susie Wolff, is also inspired by Hamilton.
Susie Wolff shared a new picture of the almost five-year-old in a racing costume, and wrote: “Dress like your favourite character at school.” She added: “There was no stopping Jack Wolff…”
Jack was wearing a racing outfit similar to Lewis’, including his purple helmet, and his own name on the jacket. Susie even tagged Hamilton in the post, who replied with two hearted-eyes emojis. His assistant, Angela Cullen, also commented “OMG” with three purple hearts, and Hamilton’s new teammate, George Russell, wrote “Love that.”
Lewis Hamilton is famous for getting along very well with children, and it’s no surprise Jack adores him and wants to be him.
It was a very busy week for the famous racing family. Just one week ahead of the start of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Toto Wolff visited Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was a guest lecturer for the Business School. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Principal accepted the invitation of Anita Elberse, a Professor of Business Administration, who specializes in the entertainment, media, and sports sectors.
Susie also shared a picture of Toto in New York, calling him “Professor Wolff” to show her support for her husband.
Professor Wolff ???? When Toto visited Harvard! ????