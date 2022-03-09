Inside Ferrari's Luxury Private Jet Used by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Between Races

In 2019, Ferrari announced a partnership with the private jet company, VistaJet, which would fly around its Scuderia Ferrari drivers. Now, the partnership continues, and Carlos Sainz Jr. Just gave us a good look at the interior of the luxury jet while he was on his way to Bahrein with teammate Charles Leclerc.
The 2022 Formula One pre-season testing is about to start in a few days, and everyone is excited. With Netflix premiering the fourth season of Drive to Survive on Friday, March 11, the drivers are getting ready for a new, memorable season.
On his way to Bahrain for pre-season testing, the Ferrari Spanish driver took it to social media to give us a look at how he and Leclerc travel during the season: on a VistaJet private aircraft.
Ferrari and VistaJet announced their partnership in 2019, and the decision to collaborate with the team isn't random. VistaJet's founder and chairman, Thomas Flohr, was also a racer himself, as an official driver in the FIA WEC. So, he knows what the team needs when it comes to transportation.
Private jets are supposed to improve the efficiency of travel and make sure the drivers are comfortable while traveling the world, from one race to the other.
Carlos Sainz Jr.’s short video posted on his Instagram Stories started before boarding the plane. On board, we can see comfortable beige-leather seats and two divans that turn into beds, allowing the two Ferrari drivers to rest comfortably while they're up in the air. He also gave us a short look at the cockpit, before continuing with the tour.
He captioned the tour of the plane by adding: "This is incredible! Thanks @vistajet." He also shared a selfie with the other Scuderia Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, writing above his head: "Number 1 bull**** guy."
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship starts on March 20 in Bahrain, but the Ferrari team seems ready to go.
On his way to Bahrain for pre-season testing, the Ferrari Spanish driver took it to social media to give us a look at how he and Leclerc travel during the season: on a VistaJet private aircraft.
Ferrari and VistaJet announced their partnership in 2019, and the decision to collaborate with the team isn't random. VistaJet's founder and chairman, Thomas Flohr, was also a racer himself, as an official driver in the FIA WEC. So, he knows what the team needs when it comes to transportation.
Private jets are supposed to improve the efficiency of travel and make sure the drivers are comfortable while traveling the world, from one race to the other.
Carlos Sainz Jr.’s short video posted on his Instagram Stories started before boarding the plane. On board, we can see comfortable beige-leather seats and two divans that turn into beds, allowing the two Ferrari drivers to rest comfortably while they're up in the air. He also gave us a short look at the cockpit, before continuing with the tour.
He captioned the tour of the plane by adding: "This is incredible! Thanks @vistajet." He also shared a selfie with the other Scuderia Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, writing above his head: "Number 1 bull**** guy."
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship starts on March 20 in Bahrain, but the Ferrari team seems ready to go.