Meet Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Larbalestier, F1 Champion Extraordinaire's New Name

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is planning a name change. With a lot of pressure piling up on his shoulders for the upcoming season, he wants to do things right. Which also means he has found a way to honor his mother, Carmen Larbalestier.On his race for a record eighth world title, the 37-year-old announced his decision during an on-stage interview at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."My mum's name is Larbalestier and I'm just about to put that in my name," the Mercedes-Petronas driver shared. "Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name.”"And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."He also added that he was “working on” the name change. A project which is less likely to get completed before this week’s season-opening race in the Bahrain Grand Prix.Hamilton’s parents got divorced when he was just two years old, and he lived with his mother until he was 12.During the Expo in Dubai, he obviously got a chance to talk about last season’s finale, which cost him a chance to win his eighth World Championship title. He’s currently tying at “only” seven won titles with Michael Schumacher. Speaking about it, the British driver says he’s taking it "one day at a time". But he added: "I've come back to fight for that eighth (title), that's what I'm here for."Given that his full name will be Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Larbalestier, it would make it pretty difficult for him to race with that. Just imagine that written on the screen or on his helmet, for instance. Most likely, he’ll decide on just Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier.