Lando Norris Thanks Lewis Hamilton for Helmet Tribute, Hamilton Has a Snarky Response

Talk about British humor. In what seems to be banter between colleagues, McLaren’s Lando Norris just thanked Lewis Hamilton for his helmet tribute. But Hamilton had a very snarky response at the ready.
Testing for the Bahrain Grand Prix began, and we’re merely days away from the official start for the 2022 Formula One season.
After a couple of months of relaxing and rejoicing, the teams are back on track today, March 18, for the first day of testing.
Yesterday, Lewis Hamilton announced he will be introducing his new helmet, adding a yellow heart emoji. He added: “This year’s helmet is really important to me. Hope you all like it as much as I do.”
True to his word, he introduced his new helmet today, and dedicated it to “show love to my beginnings.” He explained that, “As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days,” he said, adding another yellow heart emoji.
This didn’t go unnoticed by the other drivers. His fellow British colleague, McLaren’s Lando Norris, shared Hamilton’s new helmed on his Instagram Stories, writing: “Thanks for the helmet tribute to me.”
But Lewis had his own snarky response ready, and re-shared the photo, adding: “well, actually I was using yellow before you were born so in retrospect, yours is a tribute to me,” he said with a laughing emoji. And added: “respect.”
Given that Norris is only 22, and Hamilton is 37, if you do the math, he is right, since Hamilton began karting in 1993, six years before Norris was born. But both of them have great helmets, and good cars to wow us this upcoming season. Especially since Hamilton is ready to fight for his eighth World Championship title, while changing his name to honor his mother.
