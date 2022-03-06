Low-Mileage 2003 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-9R Looks as If It’s Fresh Out of the Oven

You’ll never stop wowing onlookers when you’re on a motorcycle like the ZX-9R.
The final iteration of Kawasaki’s mighty Ninja ZX-9R family was released back in 2003, featuring a carbureted DOHC inline-four powerplant with sixteen valves, dual overhead cams and a sizeable displacement of 899cc. When the liquid-cooled mill purrs at about 11,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 143 ponies will be fed to the bike’s chain-driven rear wheel via a six-speed transmission.
In the region of 9,000 spins per minute, the engine can produce as much as 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. As soon as it makes contact with the tarmac, this whole ordeal will allow the Ninja to hit speeds of up to 175 mph (282 kph). Moreover, Kawasaki’s fiend is capable of completing the quarter-mile jog in a staggering 10.6 seconds.
Boasting a fuel capacity of five gallons (19 liters), the entire structure weighs in at 410 pounds (186 kg) on an empty stomach. The powertrain componentry is wrapped in a twin-spar frame that’s made of aluminum, resting on 46 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks at the front and a fully-adjustable Uni-Trak suspension setup at the opposite end.
Up north, ample stopping power is provided by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston Nissin calipers, while the rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a single-piston caliper. The ‘03 MY ZX-9R shown above has a mere 7,400 miles (11,900 km) on the clock, and it carries a selection of aftermarket items installed under current ownership.
These parts include LED lighting bulbs, a fresh battery and high-grade slip-on pipework, among other premium goodies. If you think this well-kept Ninja ZX-9R would look at home in your driveway, then you ought to visit the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website within the next four days, because it’s currently up for grabs! The bidding deadline is set for March 10, so you’ve still got plenty of time to make a decent offer.
